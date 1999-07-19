Turner Tosses Boomerang; Adds New Retro Toon Net

Targeting baby boomers and their young kids, Cartoon

Network will spin off a 24-hour retro-animation network named "Boomerang,"

airing classic cartoons like Yogi Bear and Huckleberry Hound from Turner's Hanna-Barbera

Cartoons Inc. library.

The service -- the third new network announced by Turner

Broadcasting System Inc. this year -- will debut next spring. Cartoon Network Worldwide

president Betty Cohen will run the spinoff channel.

Boomerang, starting out commercial-free, will cater to two

audiences. Its first target is the so-called baby boomer generation -- parents and adults

30 and older -- who remember and still enjoy vintage cartoons like Quick Draw McGraw and

Top Cat. The second target is the boomers' younger offspring.

Most of the lineup will be from Hanna-Barbera, with some

Warner Bros. cartoons mixed in, according to Cohen.

"People grew up with Hanna-Barbera cartoons,"

Cohen said. "They have gone out, and we are bringing them back in. They have become

classic pop-culture icons."

Turner planned to unveil Boomerang at the Television

Critics Association gathering last Saturday in Pasadena, Calif., and to start seeking

analog or digital carriage from cable operators at this week's Cable and

Telecommunications Association for Marketing conference in San Francisco.

Cartoon, which has been on a ratings roll, created a niche

for Boomerang by airing acquired contemporary cartoons and more original animation.

Operators' big beef with new digital networks is that they

cannibalize programming that is already on analog services. But Cohen said about 90

percent of Boomerang's schedule would be unduplicated on Cartoon.

"We feel that this is a new network that people will

actually watch," she added. "It's not a cannibalized version of Cartoon

Network." The 10 percent overlap would come from programming stunts and marathons by

Cartoon that incorporate classic cartoons, she said.

Cartoon and Boomerang will aim for different audiences.

Cartoon targets kids six to 11 and young adults.

After a span in which it didn't launch any programming

services and it expressed distaste for digital-network economics, Turner has turned

aggressive.

In addition to Boomerang, Turner is debuting a regional

entertainment network, Turner South, in October, and a nonfiction women's network is set

to appear early next year.

Turner officials with both the women's channel and

Boomerang shied away from calling them analog or digital networks, saying operators would

decide how they carry them. Turner, of course, would prefer analog carriage.

TBS Inc. chairman Terry McGuirk has said that it costs less

now for Turner to risk launching new networks because of the infrastructure in place to

distribute them. Also, the new networks' Web sites turn profits quickly.

Boomerang will bring the Turner network stable to 20.

Boomerang will face competition: Disney Channel has a

24-hour animation service, Toon Disney, and Nickelodeon and Children's Television Workshop

launched Noggin, an educational kids' channel, this past spring.

Some operators last week wondered whether the animation

genre might be saturated.

Frank Hughes, senior vice president of programming for the

National Cable Television Cooperative, is waiting to see what Turner has to say about

Boomerang and how it will be distinct from Cartoon.

"My first question is: How different is it?"

Hughes said. "How many cartoon channels can we have? But I don't want to throw cold

water on it, because I would be the first to admit that I'm always surprised when I look

at the Nielsens [Nielsen Media Research ratings] at how Cartoon Network is doing

ratings-wise. So maybe there is some potential out there."

Turner officials declined to discuss Boomerang's rate card,

other than to say that its license fees would be reasonable. And they added that if MSOs

want Boomerang to run ads from the get-go, the network might accommodate that.

The Boomerang name is meant not only to allude to the

network's "boomer" audience, but also to suggest that Turner is "bringing

back" these classic cartoons the way a boomerang returns to its owner.

By spinning off Boomerang, Turner may risk fragmenting

Cartoon's audience and possibly weakening its strong franchise. But Cohen didn't see it

that way: She said fragmentation is a reality of television today, and Turner is better

off having two animation channels for viewers to choose from out of a lineup of 100 or

more networks.

In addition, Cartoon is on such a ratings roll that now is

the time to do a brand extension, she added. In the second quarter, Cartoon tied with TBS

Superstation to rank No. 2 in total-day ratings, with a 1.1, according to Nielsen. Cartoon

ranked No. 5 in primetime, with a 1.6.

Cartoon is in the midst of a five-year plan that foresaw

spending $450 million on original programming. As a result, some viewers have e-mailed

Cartoon, and Cohen said her seatmates on planes ask why they aren't seeing as many Yogi

Bear cartoons on the channel.

One Turner official likened the situation to the transition

that Turner Network Television went through when it acquired and began airing contemporary

movies. Turner then created Turner Classic Movies to air the older films.

Boomerang will draw on a classic-cartoon library that

amounts to 8,500 to 10,000 half-hours of programming and includes 2,500 different

characters, Cohen said. MCN