Turner Takes Control of Goodwill Games

Turner Broadcasting Systen Inc. has taken over control of

the Goodwill Games in an attempt to turn a profit on the sporting event.

Turner Sports has formed a new division, Goodwill Games

Inc., dedicated solely to organizing and promoting the event. Turner Sports' parent

company, Time Warner Inc., is now the rights owner of the Goodwill Games concept and name.

Turner Sports is the organizer, and TBS will be the main network covering the event.

Time Warner is spending $45 million in hard and soft

dollars promoting the games both nationally and in the New York area on print, radio,

television and billboards, and with extra bus and lamppost advertisements in New York.

Previously, local committees formed by the host cities

organized the games.

Turner executives say the company's top-to-bottom

control of the Goodwill Games will help them better integrate promotions and advertising

sales with the event and media coverage.

"We have complete tactical control," said Mark

Lazarus, senior vice president of sports at Turner Sports. "We're able to

deliver all media and marketing elements along the same axis."

The Games take place July 19 through Aug. 2 in the Greater

New York City area, and will include 1500 athletes from 60 countries.

Turner has culled the 15 most "viewer-friendly"

sports, such as boxing and basketball, from the Goodwill Games traditional lineup of 24

Olympic sports. The company, for example, has eliminated such events as yachting. It also

has included such nontraditional events as the triathlon and beach volleyball. Also,

unlike the Olympics, individual events in such categories as track & field and

wrestling will be finals-only with no preliminary rounds.

Turner is offering $5 million in prize money -- a departure

from the previous Goodwill Games, which focused on amateur athletes. The company hopes

high-profile athletes drawn to the Games -- such as Canadian 100 meter sprint champion

Donovan Bailey, U.S. track champion Michael Johnson and U.S. volleyball star Karch Kiraly

-- will spice things up for TV viewers and ticket holders.

Turner will run the Games for 15 nights in primetime on the

East Coast and rerun them again at 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. to reach West Coast viewers. Turner

is promising advertisers a 4 rating average for the shows.

Turner has reduced programming of the Games from four hours

to three per night. CBS will televise 10 hours of weekend afternoon coverage, and Home Box

Office will show boxing events as part of its Boxing After Dark series.

The Goodwill Games' staff now stands at 120 people and

growing. The budget for the four-year project is $85 million, said Michael Lewellen,

spokesman for the Games.

Lewellen said Turner doesn't expect to make a profit

on the event but that it will be less of a money loser than in past years. He added that

his company's total control of the Games is the reason for the improved bottom line.

Lewellen said his company's main goal is to continue

to fine-tune the production and promotion of the Games for future attempts.

The Games have already pulled in $50 million, mostly from

advertising and sponsorship sales. Other revenue streams include ticket sales, local

marketing programs in the New York area and some merchandise licensing. The company has

sold 85 percent of all ads and sponsorships, Lazarus said.

This year's Games have already pulled in 90 percent of

the revenue earned in the 1994 Goodwill Games, Lewellen said.

TBS president of entertainment sales and marketing Joe Uva

said Turner has already secured the majority of its sponsorships from 13 companies,

including Sony Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Snapple Beverage Corp. and Citgo Petroleum

Corp.

Steve Jarmon, vice president of communications at Snapple,

said the Goodwill Games were attractive to his company as a great venue to reach consumers

through samples and sales of its beverage. His company is also running ads from April

through August on Cable News Network, TBS, Turner Network Television and CBS as part of a

package that Jarmon said his company customized to their needs.

New York is Snapple's "backyard," so Jarmon

was enthusiastic about the additional exposure his brand would receive from sponsoring the

Goodwill Games.

"We have high expectations," Jarmon said.

"We think the Games have become a first-class event."

Besides advertising revenue, Time Warner will also pull in

revenue from sales of broadcasting rights to foreign broadcasters in 130 countries.

Turner has committed to organizing another Goodwill Games

in either 2001 or 2002. Lewellen said Turner would likely hold the Games a year earlier --

in 2001 -- because 2002 is already crowded with major sporting events.

The Goodwill Games grew out of Ted Turner's attempt to

create a sports event to help counteract tensions on the two sides of the Cold War. The

Games premiered in Moscow in 1986, followed by the games in Seattle in 1990 and in St.

Petersburg, Russia, in 1994.

Turner has refocused the Games on children's causes

now that the Cold War is over. The company has created the SuperChallenge, a program tied

to the Goodwill Games to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The SuperChallenge

is a fund-matching program that aims to generate 1 million hours of volunteer time and $1

million for the clubs.

Citgo is the primary sponsor of the SuperChallenge. It will

promote the program at its chain of gas stations. In return, Citgo is its exclusive

corporate partner. Citgo is included in promotional spots for the SuperChallenge and a

ticket-giveaway sweepstakes for the Games. Turner provides all promotional materials for

the SuperChallenge events.

Don Rucks, advertising manager for Citgo Petroleum Corp.,

Tulsa, said the pricing of the promotional package was very appealing. He added that the

TV buy was Citgo's biggest incentive for becoming involved the games.

Citgo is already running spots tied to the Games on Turner

networks. During the Games Citgo spots will run every hour.

Julie Anderson, media director at Citgo, said the

added-value portion of the sponsorship was also attractive. The company will be promoted

on arena signs and the number bibs that athletes wear, as just part of the package.

"There's just a lot of stuff attached to

this," Anderson said.

Turner has also launched the Junior Goodwill Games, the

primary local-marketing opportunity for cable operators. The program is open to kids ages

8 to 13, with competition in track and field, swimming and basketball at 3000 locations.

Time Warner will also make a donation to UNICEF

International as part of the Games.

The Games are the keystone to a summerlong "Summer of

Goodwill" in New York, which Turner is promoting with its parent company Time Warner.

Events include outdoor concerts and a film festival

sponsored by HBO, a Time Warner company. Time Inc. will support the festival with print

advertising in its various consumer print publications.

Turner is betting the promotional power of Time Warner will

boost interest in the Games.

"Turner is now a much different company than [it was

in] previous games," Lewellen said.