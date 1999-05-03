Turner South Gets NHL Thrashers Games

In a major sports coup, the fledgling Turner South network

has picked up the exclusive cable rights to the Atlanta Thrashers expansion team in the

National Hockey League.

Turner South, scheduled to launch this fall, will carry 46

Thrashers games as part of a 10-year deal between the team and the network, TBS

Superstation and Turner South president Bill Burke said. The games start this October as

part of the 1999-2000 season.

The service -- which will be distributed to cable and

direct-broadcast satellite affiliates in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina,

Tennessee and parts of North Carolina -- will also carry other local sports events,

including 30 Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball and 15 Atlanta Hawks National Basketball

Association games.

The Thrashers are the first major area professional sports

team not distributing games on regional sports incumbent Fox Sports Net South. Prior to

the deal, Fox had made noise about taking action against Turner South if it offered sports

product.

Fox maintained that when it acquired then-SportSouth from

Turner in 1996, a noncompete clause in the deal barred Turner from airing sports on a

regional network.

A Fox Sports spokesman said the Thrashers deal is "an

obvious and clear violation of the [noncompete] agreement," and the company intends

"to take all actions necessary to protect our rights" if the matter is not

resolved.

For Turner South, the Thrashers games are a major

programming acquisition, adding to the network's appeal to operators.

"The Thrashers are very important for us," Burke

said. "The network will now offer a broad range of entertainment programming,

including sports."

It's still unclear how much the service will cost

operators, but Burke said the network is already in negotiations with several MSOs for

distribution. "We're in ongoing negotiations with operators; the feedback thus

far has been good," he added. "We want to have as many subs at launch as

possible."

While one MSO executive said the Thrashers deal boosted the

network's value, that operator had not yet reached an affiliation deal.

"We're still evaluating Turner South," the executive said.