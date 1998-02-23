Turner Restructures Affiliate Sales Staff

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. last week moved to expand

its affiliate-sales-management team, creating a new executive vice president post,

promoting two officials and changing the reporting structure at the organization.

Andrew Heller, most recently assistant general counsel at

Time Warner Cable, was named executive vice president at Turner Network Sales, William

Grumbles, president of worldwide distribution for TBS Inc., said last week. Heller's

job is to work closely with regional-sales executives to create and put in place

division-sales strategies and to oversee business affairs, operations and technology.

Grumbles also promoted Kevin Gaffney, formerly vice

president of the Northeast region, and Doug Orr, formerly vice president of the central

region, each of whom will assume new duties and join Carter Maguire as part of a new

affiliate-sales-management team. Gaffney assumes the title of senior vice president of the

Eastern division, and Orr becomes senior vice president of the Western division. Maguire,

formerly just executive vice president, becomes executive vice president of the central

division, which includes Canada.

Heller, as well as the three divisional vice presidents,

will all report directly to Grumbles. Previously, Gaffney and Orr reported to Maguire.

'This is an opportunity to move decision-making closer

to the field,' Grumbles said.

Grumbles denied that the latest moves -- the addition of a

second executive vice president and the reporting-structure changes -- reflected any

demotion or dilution of Maguire's power.

'Carter is a real cornerstone of this place,'

Maguire said. 'And TNS has grown enormously during the past three years. We are

really streamlining this to be more responsive.'

Maguire, Gaffney and Orr will all work together to direct

day-to-day sales for TNS. In addition, Maguire will continue to spearhead industry-related

matters for Grumbles.

'This is an opportunity for us to make a strong team

even stronger and to be more responsive to our affiliate needs,' Grumbles said.