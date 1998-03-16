Turner Pitches PPV Movie Premiere

While not on the level of Titanic, Turner Home

Entertainment's World Championship Wrestling is pitching to cable operators a

first-ever theatrical movie premiere on pay-per-view.

The movie, The Real Reasons (Men Commit Crimes), is

being billed as a "romantic comedy," and it stars popular WCW wrestler Sting,

a.k.a. Steve Borden, said Jay Hassman, director of PPV for WCW. Eric Bischoff, senior vice

president and executive producer of WCW, is executive producer of the film, which Turner

hopes to premiere June 8.

Unlike typical $2.99 and $3.99 prices for studio films,

Turner is suggesting a $5.95 retail price for the movie, Hassman said. Turner is also

hoping to secure about 10 runs of the movie prior to its theatrical release.

Turner will heavily market the movie via its syndicated Monday

Night Nitro and Thursday Thunder shows, Hassman said.

For years, PPV executives have asked studios for the

opportunity to premiere major movies prior to their theatrical release. Operators said

one-time showings on PPV would not only net studios incremental revenue, but they would

also push marketing for the movie's theatrical and home-video releases.

But studios have nixed the idea, arguing that the

industry's high incidence of piracy, the lack of anti-taping technology and low

addressable penetration rates would jeopardize movies' future earnings potential.

Hassman, however, said Turner is willing to take the risk

and premiere the movie via PPV. "We're trying to support the cable operators and

provide a service that operators have been asking the studios to offer," he said.

Debbie Barackman, vice president of programming for Request

Television, is excited about the prospect. "Right now, any special event is good for

the industry, because of the lack of events on the schedule," Barackman said.

"We're looking forward to doing it; it's a very exciting concept."