Turner in a Must-Seize-TV Mode?

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. seems to be eager to

channel additional revenues into Time Warner Inc.'s coffers from ER and Seinfeld

-- "Must See TV" series in which sister Time Warner companies are involved.

Barely two weeks ago, Turner's New York-based ad-sales

operation, Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc., announced that it's handling ER's

off-net ad sales both for Turner Network Television in cable and for syndication.

That was barely two months after NBC paid Warner Bros.

Television a record $13 million per episode for the next three years to keep TV's

highest-rated show from jumping to a rival network.

"It's got to hurt NBC," said Howard Nass,

senior vice president at TN Media. "You'd think that they [Time Warner and

Warner Bros.] would want to protect their investment" in ER, and that NBC

would be smart enough to contractually protect its franchise, Nass added.

Bill Croasdale, national-broadcast-division president at

Western International Media, felt that NBC would complain to Warner. "Normally, in an

aftermarket sale, you can't compete head-to-head with the original series," he

said, wondering if NBC's contract also barred same-night airings.

But a spokesman for Turner's ad-sales operation

maintained that NBC executives weren't in cardiac arrest over the plans. TBSI's

initial announcement was made a year ago, with the naming of TNT as ER's cable

carrier being the new element, he added.

Turner's off-net cable plan calls for stripping ER

on TNT at 7 p.m. (EST) weeknights, replacing Babylon 5, in mid-September.

Additional two-hour installments on Thursdays at 8 p.m., replacing theatricals, will in a

sense be lead-ins to NBC's fresh fall-season episodes at 10 p.m. In fact, fans could

enjoy an all-ER Thursday night via TNT and NBC.

Joe Uva, TBSI's president of entertainment sales and

marketing, said his sales force has already begun "serious talks" with two

advertisers seeking cable/syndication category exclusivity. Uva would not comment further

last week.

But "you can't buy one in isolation," said

Bob Flood, senior vice president of national broadcast at DeWitt Media. Advertisers must

pony up for units in cable and syndication as a package, he added.

That joint cable/syndication sales tack "would require

a pretty significant [dollar] commitment," Flood said.

Having ER will help TNT big-time, Nass said.

"TNT will leverage that in their [network-package] buys" across the board --

especially in targeting new clients that are eager for the "hard-to-reach 18-to-34

audience" that ER attracts.

Interestingly, the ER deal illustrates what Steve

Heyer, president and chief operating officer of TBS Inc., told the Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau's conference the day before the ER announcement: It's

better to be a copyright owner than a rights "renter."

Nonetheless, agency sources raised various points and

concerns. For example, there's the threat of overexposure, with some buyers fearing

that NBC's original ER episodes could turn anemic.

"My belief is that it'll hurt NBC," Nass

said. Croasdale wondered if viewers "will be ERed out by 10 p.m.

Thursday" under TNT's plan. "It's a smart move on Turner's part,

but it will hurt NBC," he said.

But Turner's spokesman countered that those agencies

talking up the erosion factor might just be trying to use that to leverage better pricing

from NBC.

Indeed, not all buyers saw Turner's off-net plans as

threatening NBC's medical drama. Audrey Steele, senior vice president at Zenith Media

Services, felt that ER's cable/syndication reruns won't appreciably

affect NBC's originals. "In fact, it might bolster it by refreshing

viewers' memories" and bringing in newcomers, she said.

Agency sources said TNT should benefit from its

appointment-viewing strategy for ER, but some wondered about the drama's

aftermarket longevity.

TNT's move "brings to mind The X-Files on

FX, where a single, powerful show was able to redefine a network," Steele observed.

"It could do big things for TNT," Flood said,

noting that TNT has much wider distribution than FX. Still other sources felt that TNT

could capitalize on NBC's potential Thursday weakness if NBC's lineup becomes

less "Must-See" after the Seinfeld finale in May.

In general, a series' off-net afterlife doesn't

damage its primetime network originals, Steele said. NYPD Blue is being rerun on FX

and CBS late-night, but she said that series has already peaked, so the cable/syndication

run is having "no real impact" on ABC's showings. Moreover, cable's

audience is younger and more male than ABC's, she noted.

ER doesn't appear to have peaked yet on NBC, she

said, adding that NBC's replacement for Seinfeld will be a future factor, too.

Speaking of Seinfeld, Heyer said at the CAB

conference that TBS Superstation had recently considered showcasing the off-net reruns of Seinfeld'slast NBC season as a "big-event" strategy for that cable network. Flood said

he believed that TBS' idea has since been "back-burnered" because it

didn't quite fit "TBS' overall branding model."