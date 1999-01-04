Turner Learning Tying Shows to School Projects

Atlanta -- Turner Learning, the educational arm of Turner

Broadcasting System Inc., has contacted educators and operators about school-related 1999

projects tied to Turner networks' upcoming programming.

The company is making classroom guides, posters and other

materials available for Turner Network Television's February primetime drama, Passing

Glory, about high school basketball teams in segregation-era Louisiana. Turner is also

tying in a students' storyboard-design contest -- running March through May -- into Crusade,

TNT's sci-fi series due to bow in June.

For Turner Classic Movies, Turner Learning is promoting

curriculum materials linked to Stage to Screen. Part of Cable in the Classroom, the

latter offers famous films based on stage plays. February titles will include Julius

Caesar, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Casablanca.