Turner Learning Tying Shows to School Projects
Atlanta -- Turner Learning, the educational arm of Turner
Broadcasting System Inc., has contacted educators and operators about school-related 1999
projects tied to Turner networks' upcoming programming.
The company is making classroom guides, posters and other
materials available for Turner Network Television's February primetime drama, Passing
Glory, about high school basketball teams in segregation-era Louisiana. Turner is also
tying in a students' storyboard-design contest -- running March through May -- into Crusade,
TNT's sci-fi series due to bow in June.
For Turner Classic Movies, Turner Learning is promoting
curriculum materials linked to Stage to Screen. Part of Cable in the Classroom, the
latter offers famous films based on stage plays. February titles will include Julius
Caesar, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Casablanca.
