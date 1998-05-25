TSAT Reports Higher Revenues

Englewood, Colo. -- TCI Satellite Entertainment Inc. (TSAT)

said last Wednesday that its first-quarter revenues were up approximately 37 percent over

year-earlier figures.

TSAT reported revenue of $168.5 million for the three

months ended March 31, compared with 1997 first-quarter revenue of $123.3 million. At

$21.1 million, its operating cash flow was up approximately 57 percent over first-quarter

1997 levels.

The company attributed its performance to subscriber

growth, increased revenue per subscriber and improved operating-cash-flow margins.

At the end of the first quarter, TSAT served approximately

914,000 PrimeStar Partners L.P. customers, having added 63,000 new net subscribers during

those three months. Annualized churn for the quarter was 27.1 percent.

On April 1, TSAT contributed its PrimeStar customers into

newly rolled-up PrimeStar Inc. TSAT currently acts as the holding company for PrimeStar,

and it has a 37 percent ownership interest in it. TSAT and PrimeStar plan to merge as the

next step of the roll-up, pending regulatory approval.

In a TSAT 10-Q filing May 15, the company reported that it

had settled a copyright-infringement lawsuit with a payment of $2.8 million in cash to the

plaintiff, Croce Advertising.