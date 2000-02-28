Travel Channel Points Way to the Beach

Travel Channel is looking to re-create the hot ratings it

earned last year with "Beach Week," an annual programming stunt in the tradition

of sister service Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."

Fast-growing Travel -- which has been under Discovery

Communications Inc.'s wing for roughly two years -- has expanded the breadth of Beach

Week with the event's encore go-around this year. The second-annual Beach Week lineup

will include five specials, airing from March 5 through 11.

"Cable networks tend to leverage themselves on

events," Travel executive vice president and general manager Jay Feldman said.

"Shark Week is one of the premiere events in all of cable. When we bought Travel, we

looked at what we could do [for such an event]."

The Beach Week schedule kicks off March 5 at 8 p.m. with Bikini

Blast,a broadcast of the Ujena swimsuit contest in Cancun, Mexico. America's

Top Lifeguards premieres that night at 9 p.m. Travel Channel's Top Secret

Beaches, debuting March 6 at 9 p.m., is hosted by the network's chief

correspondent, Peter Greenberg, with Baywatch alumna Donna D'Errico and Mortal

Kombat actress Angelica Bridges as co-hosts.

Last year, Beach Week included a special on the

world's 10 best beaches. This year, Travel identifies America's Best Beaches,which premieres March 8 at 9 p.m.And in Exotic Islands, which debuts

March 11 at 2:30 p.m.,host Hunter Reno travels to some of the world's most

unusual islands.

When DCI bought Travel, the network's demographics

skewed older, according to Feldman. It was unclear if that was just innate to Travel

because of its subject matter, or if the programming could be tweaked to draw younger

audiences to travel shows.

"We wondered if we went after younger topics in a more

youthful way, could we attract a younger audience?" he said.

As it turns out, last year's Beach Week scored for

Travel on two levels: It drew younger viewers, and it turned out to be a viable signature

event for the network.

Last year, for example, the network got an enormous amount

of consumer press coverage with its top 10 world beaches special, Feldman said. So this

year, Travel is once again turning to "Dr. Beach," beach guru Stephen

Leatherman, to this time pick out the best American beaches.

Apart from the press attention Beach Week got last year,

the programming stunt also proved to be a viewership success, earning Travel its

highest-rated week of specials in 1999.

The March timing is very calculated, as well. Travel wanted

to do Beach Week around the time of college spring break, and it wanted to air the stunt

during the bleak end of winter, when snow-weary Americans are longing for warm weather and

planning ahead to book summer beach homes, according to Feldman.

"We're the only people in America hoping for a

cold March," he quipped.

Travel is putting some powerful promotion behind Beach

Week, taking ads in the notorious Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, as well as in USA

Today and Entertainment Weekly.

Travel has been on a distribution roll since it was

acquired by DCI -- momentum that was helped along by cash launch fees paid to cable

operators. The network -- the fastest-growing ad-supported basic-cable channel last year

-- is now in 38 million homes. The service expects to be in more than 40 million homes by

year's end.

Travel has undergone a programming overhaul that initially

lifted its ratings, although that growth seems to have slowed somewhat. Its primetime

ratings were flat last year, at a 0.2. And in January, its total-day and primetime ratings

were down. Primetime was down to a 0.23 this January from a 0.29 last January, according

to Nielsen Media Research data.

According to Feldman, Travel's ratings are suffering

by comparison because early last year, the channel enjoyed a great lift from its "J.

Peterman" ad campaign. Despite its slow start, Feldman expects Travel to close the

first quarter with its ratings up over that same period last year.

After Beach Week, Travel has two other programming events

slated that are totally opposite in terms of their subject matter, and that in some ways

sound more suitable for Discovery than Travel. The network has scheduled "Expedition

Night" for March 19 and the "World's Most Dangerous Sunday" for April

9.

At the Television Critics Association tour in January,

Feldman described Expedition Night as "travel on steroids." It will feature

three back-to-back specials: The Land of Fear,in which photojournalist

David Adams heads across the Sahara with the nomadic Tuareg tribe; Gasherbrum: Ascent

on G2, where climber Christine Boskoff becomes the first woman to scale the peak in

Pakistan and survive; and Quest for the Cloud People, about anthropologist Jeff

Salz's trek into Peru.

The World's Most Dangerous Sunday lineup includes two

one-hour specials that follow Robert Young Pelton, author of The World's Most

Dangerous Places,into Afghanistan and the Philippines.

Feldman maintained that Beach Week, Expedition Night and

the World's Most Dangerous Sunday programming all fit Travel's mandate of

permitting its viewers to travel vicariously and connecting with its audience emotionally.

"We are heavily focused on storytelling," Feldman

said, "and we focus on a person's personal journey. That's a big difference

between us and Discovery Channel. We tell the story of a person in a place, and you

don't have to love travel to love that."