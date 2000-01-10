Top TV-Set Makers Stress Digital at CES

Las Vegas -- Digital technology will take an increasing

role in home entertainment in the new millennium, according to a handful of top television

manufacturers here on the eve of last week's Consumer Electronics Show.

Thomson Multimedia, Sony Corp., Philips Consumer

Electronics Co., Panasonic Consumer Electronics and Toshiba America Consumer Products

unveiled new high-definition televisions sets and set-top receivers at press conferences

here last Wednesday, with pledges to move HDTV consumer momentum forward in 2000.

Toshiba director of product management Scott Ramirez

predicted that the U.S. television industry would sell 400,000 HDTV-ready televisions this

year.

To help jump-start sales, Thomson plans to introduce

integrated HDTV sets/receivers at prices about one-half those of their 1999 counterparts.

The company set midyear launches for a 38-inch RCA model (F38210) at $3,999 suggested

retail, as well as a 34-inch ProScan model (PS3400) at $3,499.

"Some people think the only thing we want to do is

sell $10,000 TV sets," Thomson senior vice president Michael O'Hara said.

Thomson also plans to equip its new HDTV models with

component video inputs so that they can connect with HDTV-capable digital-cable boxes

later in the year, according to O'Hara.

O'Hara admitted that "there are some potholes" in

the road to mass-market acceptance of HDTV, and more progress needs to be made on digital

copy protection so that cable customers can enjoy the benefits of HDTV. He added that

Thomson supports what it calls the "XCA" copy-protection standard.

Sony, on the other hand, endorsed the "5C"

copy-protection standard widely supported by cable.

Sony senior vice president of television and digital media

Vic Pacor said the company would soon ship 3 million digital-cable boxes to Cablevision

Systems Corp. with the company's "I-LINK" digital connections, which uses 5-C

copy protection.

The company also plans to introduce a DirecTV Inc. receiver

with I-LINK connections this year. The six new HDTV sets it plans to debut in 2000 are all

I-LINK- and 5C-compliant.

Thomson also said at the show that it has partnered with

CBS Corp. to deliver the NCAA men's Final Four college-basketball games in HDTV.

In partnership with Geocast Network Systems Inc., Thomson

hopes to give digital broadcasters something else to deliver with their digital-television

spectrum: data.

Thomson is developing for introduction next year a new

Geocast receiver to hook up to a PC that could deliver a 19-megabit-per-second digital

bitstream filled with data at the same time a broadcaster sends out an HDTV picture. The

data bitstream would be cached on the receiver's hard drive for instant access.

New Geocast CEO James Ramo said Geocast is looking at a

range of content, especially short-form video geared to the shorter attention spans of PC

users.