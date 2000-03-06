Top Rank Maps Out De La Hoya Plans

With a successful Feb. 26 fight under his belt, former

welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya is now being groomed for a potentially lucrative

June pay-per-view event.

De La Hoya -- who stopped welterweight contender Derrell

Coley in his Feb. 26 Home Box Office bout -- will most likely fight either against current

welterweight champion Felix Trinidad or former lightweight champion "Sugar"

Shane Mosely, several PPV executives said. Either fight could generate the highest

PPV-boxing buys of the year.

The fight the industry would like to see, however, is a De

La Hoya-Trinidad rematch. The two fighters generated more than 1 million buys for their

uninspiring bout in September, and industry observers believe this event could match or

surpass that amount.

The fight -- which would take place June 10, according to

sources -- hinged on Trinidad emerging victorious over super welterweight champion David

Reid after press time last Friday (March 3).

If Trinidad won, Top Rank Inc. president Bob Arum, De La

Hoya's promoter, said a deal in principle was already in place, with a few details

remaining to be finalized.

One sticking point would be the weight class at which the

fighters would meet. Trinidad has said he would not move back to the 147-pound

welterweight division, while De La Hoya is reluctant to move up to 154. A compromise

weight of 150 to 152 was being negotiated, sources said.

If Trinidad loses or an agreement cannot be finalized, Arum

said, he is working on a June 10 De La Hoya-Mosely welterweight fight. Mosely is one of

the more exciting and charismatic fighters in the game, so executives believe that matchup

would generate significant PPV buys.

Cable operators would welcome either fight. Thus far, the

boxing category has yet to yield a major event. The Trinidad-Reid fight is the biggest

event so far, although TVKO has scheduled an April 29 bout between heavyweight champion

Lennox Lewis and contender Michael Grant.

By this time last year, the industry had already generated

about $57 million from a Mike Tyson-Frans Botha bout and a De La Hoya-Ike Quartey event.

"In Demand and its affiliates welcome De La Hoya back

to PPV against Trinidad or Mosely on a date that is workable for everyone involved,"

In Demand senior vice president of programming, development and event acquisition Dan York

said.

But Arum cautioned the industry that the next De La Hoya

fight may not appear on PPV. The promoter threatened to move the fight to closed-circuit

if In Demand asks for an increase in its licensing fees.

Showtime Event Television pulled a proposed March 25 Tyson

PPV event from In Demand last month over what it deemed as excessive licensing fees,

although the network was entertaining several lucrative offers from foreign promoters for

a pay TV Tyson fight prior to its negotiations with In Demand. Tyson eventually signed to

fight Lou Savarese April 8 on Showtime.

"[In Demand] shouldn't take a major percentage from

us," Arum said. But York said the network is confident that it will reach an

agreement with Top Rank and TVKO for the fight. "We're optimistic that we will come

to terms on the event," York added.