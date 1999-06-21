Top Five Interactive-Digital-TV Applications

Digital-broadcast cable TV is posting increasingly positive

results every day. In addition, direct-broadcast satellite services continue to grow, and

they have whetted consumer appetites for digital video.

Now, with two-way, Internet-protocol-based digital networks

and interactive set-tops being deployed, many cable operators are preparing to surpass DBS

offerings with truly interactive two-way digital-TV services.

This article seeks to answer the following questions: Which

interactive applications offer high-revenue opportunities for cable operators? And what

applications should be introduced on the heels of digital-broadcast cable TV?

Many people have looked at these issues, so here's my

view of the top five applications, ranked in approximate order of deployment:

1. VIDEO-ON-DEMAND

From the perspective of both operators and consumers, this

application is evolutionary, not revolutionary. While its convenience is indeed

compelling, VOD is simply movies and other video programs.

Consumers have been buying -- and operators have been

marketing -- movies and video programs ever since the cable industry started, so VOD is a

natural extension of an operator's core business.

Analysts agree that VOD holds the promise of capturing a

sizable portion of the $7.5 billion video-rental market. Likewise, most observers agree

that the cable industry is best-positioned to benefit from VOD. Every trial I am aware of

has demonstrated consumer demand for VOD. Why, then, has VOD not yet been deployed?

In the past, the expense of costly servers, switches and

adding extra headend equipment crippled the business case for VOD. These expenses drove up

the cost per stream. In the early trials, the server cost of providing one stream exceeded

$2,000.

Dramatic reductions in cost per stream have occurred over

the past several years. There are three major reasons for the plummeting cost:

It's no longer necessary to purchase ATM

(asynchronous transfer mode) switches to support VOD. Interconnect standards allow a

server to stream high-speed data directly to multiple QAM (quadrature amplitude

modulation) modulators without going through an ATM switch.

An intelligent QAM modulator, under the direction of the

control system, can then select the appropriate stream that it needs to deliver, allowing

the network itself to serve as a "virtual" switch.

Servers have plunged in price. One of the beauties

of VOD is that the costs of providing the service are scalable. Originally, a system

offering VOD would need a server capable of 10,000 streams. Today, servers are basically

commodities that can be purchased to handle as few as 100 streams.

Digital interactive set-tops are moving into

subscribers' homes every day. Since the server cost per stream (now under $350) is a

scalable, incremental cost to the cost of a digital-broadcast network, the business case

for VOD is now much more attractive. One major server vendor reports that total network

costs for VOD are now around $100 per digital subscriber.

Another part of the VOD equation is in the distribution

part of the plant. As VOD penetration climbs, operators need to direct bandwidth to

smaller and smaller nodes. Advances in fiber optic transport have made this migration more

economical.

Another strategy for effectively scaling the VOD service

involves distributed servers. In large systems, a "server farm" in the master

headend might house servers devoted to infrequently accessed titles, while more popular

titles might be delivered by servers in major hubs.

2. E-MAIL

E-mail is the first service that gains popularity with

users of any online network, whether it's a company local-area network, America

Online Inc., WebTV Networks or personal-computer-based Internet access.

Even after it becomes a mature service, e-mail remains the

most universally popular and prevalent activity on every medium on which it is offered.

For example, WebTV customers use e-mail far more than they surf the Internet.

E-mail on TV has significant advantages compared with

e-mail on PCs using conventional modems.

It's launched by simply tuning to a channel. Since the

cable system is always on, there's no connection delay. No dial-up modem is

necessary. And a second telephone line isn't needed, so e-mail doesn't collide

with family telephone calls or call waiting.

TV watchers will know when e-mail has arrived through LED

lights included on the more advanced interactive digital set-tops.

E-mail is a stable, easy application to deliver over the

cable system. Several product offerings, such as the "SofaMAIL" e-mail

application, have ready-made applications available for deployment. Watch for the first

e-mail deployments on digital set-tops in a matter of months.

3. WEB BROWSING

Technologically, Internet access over a television is not a

difficult or expensive application to deploy with an IP-based digital set-top.

However, Web browsing on the TV may likely follow a

different user paradigm than how it's used in the PC world. TV viewers do not need to

enter cryptic URL (uniform resource locator) language, such as "http:/," or even

"www.somename.com."

Instead of accessing a traditional PC browser such as

Netscape Communications Corp.'s "Navigator" or a search engine such as

Infoseek Corp.'s, subscribers may at first simply tune to a channel that displays a

customized, personalized service similar to "My Yahoo!"

In setting up this personalized service, the user will

define which stock quotes, sports scores and city weather forecasts he or she wants to see

regularly. In addition, the user can see the latest news headlines and click on one to

access the full story.

Moreover, headlines of stories oriented to a specific

user's interest, such as gardening or the automobile industry, can also be part of

the customized display.

In addition to this "personal info" method, TV

Web browsing is likely to evolve to HTML-based (HyperText Markup Language) information

that is linked, thematically or otherwise, to the video

4. E-COMMERCE

In general, e-commerce is a category of applications

characterized by minimal upfront costs and rich bottom-line potential. In essence, the

cable operator acts as a mall manager: The business offers storefronts for merchants, but

it does not handle their books or collections.

The range of applications is limited only by one's

imagination. Most involve a graphic overlay in a corner of the screen enabling the viewer

to initiate an order for food delivery or merchandise thematically linked to a program the

viewer is watching.

Some may view e-commerce as too uncertain or too far afield

of the cable business. But one of the most significant digital trials -- Time Warner

Cable's Full Service Network -- and other studies provide ample evidence that

operators should include e-commerce in their interactive plans. Opportunities include:

Operators can receive an upfront

"shelf-space" fee for each digital subscriber.

Operators can also receive a percentage of gross

orders with little or no fulfillment, billing or reporting responsibilities.

Operators and their advertisers can create

cross-promotions and affinity programs to build loyalty and revenue.

The latest advanced digital set-tops have the "ISO

7816" slot needed for "smart cards," so operators could issue stored-value

affinity cards that give subscribers program points as their purchases of VOD, merchandise

and other items accumulate.

Once comfortable with basic e-commerce, operators can

progress to more advanced interactive applications. Some digital set-tops already include

sophisticated public-key/private-key conditional-access systems.

These systems provide the full range of security features,

such as digital signatures and authentication, needed for home banking and credit-card

transactions.

Vendors already provide server software to support all

basic features needed for e-commerce, such as a "shopping cart," a browsable

catalog, tax and shipping calculations and real-time credit-card authorization.

5. TARGETED ADVERTISING

In the world of direct mail, a response rate of just 1

percent can be quite profitable. Imagine an electronic "direct mail on

steroids," where advertising is matched to the profiles of likely purchasers so

precisely that response rates could routinely exceed 20 percent. That's the potential

of advertising messages automatically directed to demographic groups of cable subscribers.

Technically, most capabilities exist today; in fact, many

digital interactive systems already deployed have enabling capabilities for targeted

advertising. Because the potential is unproven, however, this application is the

"wild card" of the group.

For targeted advertising to flourish, operators,

broadcasters and advertisers need to work out standards, connectivity agreements and

privacy issues.

But once these ingredients are in place, targeted

advertising via cable could be the most lucrative application of all. It's easy to

see why the potential is so huge: Gross investment in advertising in the United States far

exceeds the total revenue of the entire cable industry.

THE REVOLUTION

IS UNDER WAY

Remember "VisiCalc" and "WordStar?"

Spreadsheets and word processors started the PC revolution. A similar revolution, centered

on the television, is now somewhat beyond its embryonic stage.

Although a bevy of challengers, real and announced --

including DBS, other wireless providers and xDSL (digital-subscriber-line) providers --

are going after the same opportunities, the cable industry is clearly best-positioned to

lead this revolution.

Bob Van Orden is vice president of product marketing,

digital-subscriber networks for Scientific-Atlanta Inc.