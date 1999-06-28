Top Cable Characters Are Marketing Draws

As one more example of cable programming loosening

broadcast's grip on the public consciousness, consumers will see cable's top

characters everywhere from movie theaters and gift shops to fast-food restaurants and

grocery stores this year.

While baby boomers grew up with Daniel Boone caps and

Batman lunch boxes, youngsters today look to cable icons from Rugrats or Blue's

Clues to grace everything from their applesauce jars to the clothes they wear.

This week, the first movie based on Comedy Central's South

Park will invade theaters across the country. The network is ready for the buzz

surrounding the movie with a new line of T-shirts, posters and plush toys designed around

the film.

According to Comedy vice president of strategic planning

and new business development Larry Lieberman, South Park will also flood movie

theaters and grocery stores with limited-edition "Cheesy Poofs," based on the

favorite snack food of the South Park characters.

The brand equity of Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny is so

strong that their images are the central elements in the movie posters.

"The characters have really entered the public

vernacular," Lieberman said.

Last year, Nickelodeon had a runaway hit with its first Rugrats

movie, and the network is already planning Rugrats II for a fall-2000 release.

Nickelodeon didn't wait for the hit movie to start

licensing its popular preschoolers to product merchandisers: It started its licensing

program a few years ago.

The timing of licensing deals isn't necessarily as

frenetic as it would be with a new feature-length movie such as Tarzan or Star

Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

"We have the longevity that a movie property

wouldn't have because we touch these kids every day," Nickelodeon senior vice

president of consumer products Leigh Anne Brodsky said.

The network recently announced a co-branding deal with

Major League Baseball and its Rugrats. The first co-branded products are expected

to hit the streets next spring.

In addition to its licensing success with Rugrats,

Nickelodeon also has a hit in Blue's Clues, which saw its first licensed

products launch last year. The network is moving forward with licensing deals for its CatDog

and Wild Thornberrys shows, too.

"We wait for a show to settle in," Brodsky said.

It's often the kids themselves who ask the network for branded products, she added.

Comedy released South Park-branded merchandise to

specialty stores during the first week when its series aired, which helped to build the

show's audience base, Lieberman said.

The network licenses South Park characters primarily

as a way to build the brand, Lieberman said, adding that Comedy has been fortunate enough

to generate revenues from the licensing deals, too.

Pirates have also cashed in on South Park.

"That's part of having any kind of hit," Lieberman said, adding that Comedy

aggressively addresses the issue of counterfeit merchandise.

"Sometimes it's kind of fun," Lieberman

admitted. He said a group recently got caught trying to import 500,000 pirated South

Park dolls into the United Kingdom. That kind of demand indicates a strong vote of

confidence in the brand, Lieberman suggested.

Disney Channel has long been associated with some of the

world's most popular characters. The network recently began licensing characters from

some of its original programming, such as Bear in the Big Blue House, which was

created by The Jim Henson Co.

The Bear characters "already have timeless

appeal," Henson senior vice president of licensing Betts FitzGerald said. "I see

the same qualities in Bear as our classic properties like the Muppets have."

Bear in the Big Blue House debuted on Disney in October

1997, and last September, Columbia TriStar released the first Bear-branded home

videos. Later that fall, Dayton Hudson Brands Inc.'s Target Stores signed an

exclusive deal to carry Bear-branded products through April.

Licensees are merchandising products ranging from toys and

clothes to books, bedding and toiletries.

FitzGerald said Henson is also developing a line of Bear

in the Big Blue House products for sale late this year in Disney Stores. Bear

merchandise is already for sale at kiosks at MGM Studios in Orlando, Fla.

When considering a licensee, Henson looks for companies

that have good quality control and an instinct for creativity.

"We're only as good as the characters,"

FitzGerald said, "so we're very protective of them. We develop a creative style

guide to give to all our licensees to make sure there's a consistency in look and

packaging."

Not all merchandise would fit in with Nickelodeon's

branding strategy, Brodsky admitted. "Nickelodeon's guidelines are to put kids

first and let kids be kids," she said.

Merchandising deals give a network regular feedback on the

popularity of a show's various characters, Lieberman said. But such consumer feedback

doesn't dictate the direction of future South Park episodes, he added.

"The TV show always comes first," Lieberman said.

"The merchandise follows."