Toon Disney Gets Coveted Analog Slots

New York -- Animation channel Toon Disney, originally

envisioned by The Walt Disney Co. as a digital network, will launch April 18 with 3

million subscribers and coveted analog carriage on a number of MSOs, including a charter

deal with Marcus Cable, officials said last week.

Marcus will be rolling out Disney Channel spinoff Toon

Disney MSO-wide on expanded basic to nearly 1 million subscribers, at the same time

repositioning Disney Channel to a basic service from a premium service, according to Anne

Sweeney, president of Toon Disney/Disney Channel.

Direct-broadcast satellite provider EchoStar Communications

Corp. is also on board for Toon Disney's launch, with its 1 million homes, officials

said last week.

In addition to Marcus, Century Communications Corp., Rifkin

& Associates Inc.'s CableVision Communications, Classic Cable, Galaxy Cable,

Coaxial Communications and Americast will also be launching Toon Disney on expanded basic.

That means valuable and scarce analog carriage for the network, instead of it being placed

on a digital tier with limited penetration, which is where Disney officials initially

expected Toon Disney to land.

"This is proof that there is still analog channel

space left for strong brands and good ideas," Sweeney said at a press briefing.

By June 1, Marcus will have Toon Disney rolled out in

systems such as Burbank, Calif.; Fort Worth, Texas; and Birmingham, Ala., totaling about

650,000 homes. The MSO will launch the new 24-hour channel in the remainder of its systems

through early 1999.

"We were very impressed with the quality of Toon

Disney and the whole ability to pair it with Disney Channel on expanded basic," said

Lou Borelli, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Marcus.

Borelli sees Toon Disney as bringing value to expanded

basic, rather than as an option for digital, which Marcus mainly views as a venue for

premium services and pay-per-view.

"When we first started talking about Toon Disney, we

thought that it was digital," Sweeney said. "Everyone thought that it was

digital except for Charlie Nooney, our head of affiliate sales, and our cable-operator

partners. They quickly saw the value of Disney-branded entertainment on basic."

Classic Cable, with its rural Midwestern systems, expects

to roll out Toon Disney in a significant number of its 170,000 homes, according to

president Steven Seach. "Clearly, from our vantage point, we believe that our

customer base will assign a high value to the Disney brand name," he said.

In addition to EchoStar, Disney is also in talks with other

DBS services, such as DirecTv Inc. Disney officials are hoping to have more deals, which

are being negotiated now, closed by the launch date, which is also Disney Channel's

15th anniversary. In addition, Disney is in talks with Tele-Communications Inc. about Toon

Disney, and it is pursuing digital deals with MSOs.

Nooney, senior vice president of affiliate sales and

marketing for the Disney networks, said Toon Disney's goal is still to be a

"digital-friendly" network. So although the license fee is more favorable as an

incentive for operators that carry Toon Disney on analog, rather than on digital,

"the percentage difference is not overwhelming," according to Nooney.

He added that Toon Disney will pay operators a "modest

fee" of $1 to $2 per subscriber for basic carriage, but he likened that to the

traditional marketing support that programmers pay operators to launch new services. In

some instances, Disney is letting operators carry Toon Disney free-of-charge for a year or

two as an incentive to keep it on basic, he added.

Disney is only offering Toon Disney -- which is drawing

from the 2,000 episodes of animated programming in the Disney library -- to cable

operators that carry Disney Channel on basic.

Sweeney and Geraldine Laybourne, president of Disney/ABC

Cable Networks, both noted that Disney has more digital networks in the works.

"It really depends on the needs of the

marketplace," Sweeney said "Our strategy is knowing what the consumer wants and

staying close with the operators."

While some programmers -- most notably Discovery

Communications Inc. -- are creating a multitude of digital networks to try to reserve

"shelf space" on digital platforms, Sweeney and Laybourne said that's not

Disney's approach.

"We are not in the spaghetti-against-the-wall

mode," Sweeney said.

In fact, Laybourne warned, "Some of the people

throwing things [new digital networks] out are thinning their libraries."

Toon Disney will eventually carry advertising, perhaps in a

few years, according to Sweeney -- unlike Disney Channel, which will remain

commercial-free.

About 50 percent of Toon Disney's programming schedule

will be exclusive to Toon Disney, with the rest overlapping with Disney Channel.

From 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and then again from 4 p.m. to 7

p.m., Toon Disney's programming will be geared toward kids aged two to five.

Primetime Sunday through Thursday will include a three-hour block called "Magical

World of Toons." Primetime Fridays will feature movies, such as Return of Jafar

and The Rescuers, while Saturday nights will focus on single Disney characters or

group of characters.