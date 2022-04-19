Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to Face Off in TNT’s ‘The Match’ Golf Event
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen to also participate in live golf event
TNT will bring together NFL All-Star quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen for the latest incarnation of its The Match golf tournament.
The live June 1 event from Las Vegas pits Brady and Rodgers against Mahomes and Allen. Brady will play in his third The Match appearance, while Rodgers is coming off his win against Brady in the July 2021 matchup with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau. First-time The Match players Mahomes and Allen will team up for the event, which will be held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
During the event, each player will have open mics throughout the competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitors and the broadcast commentators.
The Capital One-sponsored event will mark the sixth TNT The Match tournament, the proceeds from which support various philanthropic organizations, according to the network. ■
