TNTs Micheal Ray Lacks Sugar

Whatever Happened to Micheal Ray, the new documentary

from Turner Network Television and NBA Entertainment, provides an interesting history

lesson from one of the National Basketball Association's most sordid chapters.

But the hour-long special, narrated by comedian Chris Rock,

misses out on a golden opportunity to answer the very question it asks in its title.

It spends more than half of its time detailing the fall

from grace of Micheal Ray Richardson, the naïve Denver kid who rose to stardom with the

New York Knicks in the late 1970s, then became the first basketball player to be banned

for life under the league's "three-strikes-and-you're-out"

drug-abuse-prevention policy.

It also shows all-too-brief glimpses of the life Richardson

has led since then, as an elder statesman in Italian professional basketball and a devoted

husband and father. But Richardson himself does not appear until the final 20 minutes of

the documentary, and he offers no emotional insight as to how he got from point A to point

B.

The show goes in-depth on Richardson's past, dredging

up the players, coaches and writers who followed his career with the Knicks, Golden State

Warriors and New Jersey Nets, and even his mother and sisters.

We learn about his heralded arrival in New York, where the

woeful Knicks were still suffering in the shadow of the legendary team of Walt Frazier,

Bill Bradley and Willis Reed. Reed, then the team's coach, hailed the youngster from

the University of Montana as the "next Walt Frazier," but he had trouble living

up to the hype.

The film then meticulously chronicles his fall from grace

under legendary Knicks coach Red Holzman (during which Richardson spoke the legendary

phrase, "The ship be sinkin'"), his brief and controversial stint with the

Warriors and, most notably, his brief flash of brilliance as a member of the Nets.

The New York and Bay-area basketball writers who covered

Richardson's career appear to offer their perspectives, as do all of his NBA coaches

(except the late Holzman) and a slew of former Knicks and Nets players.

There are also ample highlights of "Sugar" in

action, providing ample evidence to his contention that he could have been as good as --

or better than -- hall-of-famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

The documentary even goes back to his high-school and

college days, interviewing former Montana coach Jud Heathcoate on his decision to leave

that school (ironically, to coach Johnson at Michigan State) and how that affected Micheal

Ray.

But it leaves a five-year gap in the story between

Richardson's attempt to re-enter the big time via the Continental Basketball

Association and his resurfacing in Paris, when he sat in the stands during a Chicago Bulls

goodwill tour. NBA commissioner David Stern reflects on how Richardson came to him just to

thank him for saving his life.

What this documentary needed was more first-hand reflecting

from "Sugar" himself. Richardson talks about how his life has changed, but he

doesn't say how he was able to find the straight and narrow path or why he decided to

make Italy his permanent home.

Whatever Happened to Micheal Ray is an interesting

history lesson, but it sheds little new light on one of the NBA's most enigmatic

figures.

The documentary premieres Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 p.m. on

TNT.