TNT, TBS Secure Rights to 97 Films

Atlanta -- TBS Superstation and Turner Network Television

have secured the rights to 97 films in their syndication windows, parent company Turner

Broadcasting System Inc. announced.

Turner is buying 30 films from Columbia Tri-Star

Television, including Men in Black, Air Force One and My Best

Friend's Wedding. In a 43-picture deal with Buena Vista (the syndication arm of

The Walt Disney Co.), the Turner networks bought such films as Scream, Ransom

and Phenomenon. And two-dozen films from sister company Warner Bros. are headed for

TNT and TBS, including Twister, Eraser and Tin Cup.

Turner did not say when the movies would debut. The

syndication window is generally a relatively later one, behind those for the broadcast

networks and premium services.