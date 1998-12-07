TNT, TBS Secure Rights to 97 Films
By Staff
Atlanta -- TBS Superstation and Turner Network Television
have secured the rights to 97 films in their syndication windows, parent company Turner
Broadcasting System Inc. announced.
Turner is buying 30 films from Columbia Tri-Star
Television, including Men in Black, Air Force One and My Best
Friend's Wedding. In a 43-picture deal with Buena Vista (the syndication arm of
The Walt Disney Co.), the Turner networks bought such films as Scream, Ransom
and Phenomenon. And two-dozen films from sister company Warner Bros. are headed for
TNT and TBS, including Twister, Eraser and Tin Cup.
Turner did not say when the movies would debut. The
syndication window is generally a relatively later one, behind those for the broadcast
networks and premium services.
