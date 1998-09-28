TNT Sets UNICEF Tie-In
By Staff
Atlanta -- Turner Network Television, having signed on as
"the official television network of 'Trick Or Treat for UNICEF,'" will
use marketing to bolster awareness of UNICEF's annual Halloween fund-raising drive.
TNT will use on-air promo spots, affiliate tie-ins in major
markets and other marketing efforts to support the United Nations International
Children's Fund's overall theme, "Your Kids Can Change the World," the
network said last Monday.
The ultimate goal of all of the marketing is "to
motivate teachers and parents so that by the year 2000, every kid in America is
trick-or-treating for UNICEF," said Brad Siegel, president of TNT and Turner Classic
Movies, in a prepared statement.
TNT's image spots will feature National Basketball
Association star Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, as
well as Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, who will star in TNT's upcoming CHiPs'99
series.
TNT is also supplying affiliates with customizable promos,
print materials and posters to promote the orange UNICEF collection boxes, while Turner
Learning is distributing curriculum materials to schools.
