TNT Sets UNICEF Tie-In

Atlanta -- Turner Network Television, having signed on as

"the official television network of 'Trick Or Treat for UNICEF,'" will

use marketing to bolster awareness of UNICEF's annual Halloween fund-raising drive.

TNT will use on-air promo spots, affiliate tie-ins in major

markets and other marketing efforts to support the United Nations International

Children's Fund's overall theme, "Your Kids Can Change the World," the

network said last Monday.

The ultimate goal of all of the marketing is "to

motivate teachers and parents so that by the year 2000, every kid in America is

trick-or-treating for UNICEF," said Brad Siegel, president of TNT and Turner Classic

Movies, in a prepared statement.

TNT's image spots will feature National Basketball

Association star Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, as

well as Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, who will star in TNT's upcoming CHiPs'99

series.

TNT is also supplying affiliates with customizable promos,

print materials and posters to promote the orange UNICEF collection boxes, while Turner

Learning is distributing curriculum materials to schools.