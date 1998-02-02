TNT, NBC Consider New Football League

In a surprising development, Turner Broadcasting System

Inc. and NBC -- shut out of the latest National Football League television package -- are

discussing plans to create and own a rival professional-football league, which could begin

play in 1999.

The league would be owned and operated by TBS Inc. and NBC,

and it would include about 10 teams in major markets, according to sources close to the

situation. It was unclear at press time, however, whether the league would go head-to-head

during the fall NFL season, or whether it would play its games during the spring and

summer.

Time Warner Inc., which owns TBS Inc., released a statement

confirming that it is speaking to NBC about the 'possibility of starting a new

professional-football league.' An NBC statement added that the networks are in the

midst of 'intense research and developmental analysis, which will continue for the

next eight weeks.'

The announcement stunned industry observers, who thought

that both Turner Network Television and NBC would be out of the pro-football business when

they lost their respective NFL packages three weeks ago. TNT lost its share of the 18-game

NFL Sunday-night cable package to ESPN's $600 million bid over eight years, while NBC

lost its American Football Conference package to CBS' $500 million-per-year bid.

Steve Heyer, newly named TBS Inc. president and chief

operating officer, did say in a conference call last week that TNT is devising a

programming strategy to fill the NFL gap.

ESPN's only comment was that it has 'a terrific

NFL and college-football package.'

Fox spokesman Vince Wladika echoed ESPN's statement by

saying that Fox has 'the greatest draw in television' with its NFL broadcast

package.

But Turner and NBC will face an uphill battle in making the

league a success. Several other upstart professional-football-league ventures over the

past two decades weren't able to compete financially with the juggernaut NFL. With

the television deal already in place, however, one sports observer said the league has

already saved 'millions of dollars.'

John Mansell, analyst for Paul Kagan Associates Inc., said

a new league could work if it can keep costs down.

'In a lot of major markets where the [NFL] games are

sold out and have lengthy waiting lists, a new league could do well if you price it

right,' Mansell said.