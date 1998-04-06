TNT Doubles Original Series, Movies

Turner Network Television is doubling its slate of

made-for-TV movies and original series next season, with 17 TNT Originals and two new

shows in the works for 1998 through 1999.

TNT, which gingerly began a foray into original series this

year with Babylon 5, has two dramatic series planned next season, with Academy

Award-winning director Oliver Stone as the creative force behind one of them, according to

Julie Weitz, TNT's executive vice president of original programming.

Unlike USA Network, in the past, TNT's programming

strategy hasn't involved original weekly series. But Weitz said TNT's ratings

success with Babylon5 has prompted the network to look to original series

as a new business than can help to brand the network.

Stone will be executive producer for action-adventure

series Witchblade, which is based on a comic book. It will premiere with a two-hour

movie in early 1999. Witchblade is about a New York detective who comes across an

ancient, living weapon -- an armband called "Witchblade" -- which has lain

dormant, but which wakens when it comes in contact with the mortally wounded detective.

"He's [Stone] very passionate about it,"

Weitz said. "He's very enthusiastic."

The second original series for next season is Crusade,

a science-fiction show about a spaceship of humans looking for the cure to a plague

unleashed on Earth by aliens. The series, which launches with a two-hour movie, is from J.

Michael Straczynski, creator of Babylon 5.

TNT's slate of original movies for the new fall season

aims to be "a little more eclectic" than in the past -- in terms of genre, for

example -- according to Weitz.

"We've taken what has worked for us as a

foundation and added to it, making the mix a little juicier and a little different,"

she said.

For example, a expansive Civil War film called The

Hunley -- about the Confederates' attempt to use a new secret weapon, the

submersible sub, to end the Union blockade in the South -- is on the schedule.

But in contrast to that is Legalese, starring James

Garner and Kathleen Turner, about how a high-profile murder case throws two lawyers into

the media spotlight.

TNT has also slated for next season a two-hour

supernatural-Western thriller called Purgatory West of the Pecos, starring Sam

Shepard and Eric Roberts.

Executive producers Earvin "Magic" Johnson and

Quincy Jones will co-produce the two-hour film Passing Glory, the true story of a

young black priest who used the basketball court to challenge the social conventions of a

segregationist town.

Weitz pointed out that the first of a package of three

films that Burt Reynolds will star in and direct, Hard Time, will go into

production in May.