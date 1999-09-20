TNT Bets Farm on Animal Farm

Whether or not it's a ratings hit, Turner Network

Television's expensive Animal Farm is a creative success, due largely to incredible

animatronic effects and the vocal talents of key actors in the animal roles.

TNT has been taking admirable risks with its "TNT

Originals," from Purgatory, a Western with a supernatural twist, to A

Slight Case of Murder, a dark comedy, to Animal Farm, which is not the typical

classic-novel-for-TV that executive producer Robert Halmi Sr. at Hallmark Entertainment

has hitherto brought to the small screen.

John Stephenson, who oversaw the animatronics for Babe

at Jim Henson's Creature Shop, does a terrific job in his first full-scale director stint

with Animal Farm, as itscontent and pigs are a far cry from Babe.

The Henson shop's creations easily account for the bulk of this drama's $24 million cost.

Filmed outside of Dublin, Ireland, the movie's lush

countryside stands in stark contrast to the neglected farm.

Originally a scathing put-down of ruthless Soviet dictator

Joseph Stalin in 1945, the once-controversial political satire is just as applicable to

more modern leaders who have been corrupted by power.

In a society ruled by pigs, the most devious are Napoleon

(voiced by Patrick Stewart and symbolizing Stalin) and his propagandist, Squealer (Ian

Holm).

Eventually, to suit their own selfish purposes, they turn

on Snowball (Kelsey Grammer) and alter the "animalism" rules of the Karl

Marx-like pig, Old Major (Peter Ustinov). An example: "All animals are equal, but

some are more equal than others."

The workhorse Boxer (Paul Scofield), representing the

unquestioning, oppressed masses, is ultimately sacrificed by the pigs in their unholy

alliance with the humans, all of whom come off as drunken sots without morality.

The heroine is a dog named Jessie (Julia Ormond), whose

role is much bigger in the TNT version, which was penned by screenwriters Alan Janes and

Martyn Burke.

Animal Farm bows on TNT Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.