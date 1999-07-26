TNN Sets Movie Night on Thursdays

Pasadena, Calif. -- Continuing to expand its programming

beyond just country music, The Nashville Network has acquired a package of 38 films that

it plans to use as the basis for a primetime-movie night on Thursdays, officials said at

the recent Television Critics Association summer tour here.

The package includes theatricals such as Honkytonk Man with

Clint Eastwood, Hooper with Burt Reynolds and Baja Oklahoma with Julia

Roberts.

TNN's deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Pay-TV, Cable &

Network Features also includes made-for-TV movies based on three TV series: Dallas and

The Dukes of Hazzard,which both air on TNN, as well as Eight is Enough.

The package also includes Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

telepics such as Good Old Boys with Tommy Lee Jones and Billy the Kid with

Val Kilmer.

"We have had great success with seven [The] Waltons

movies we acquired with the series a little more than a year ago," TNN vice

president of programming Brian Hughes said. "These made-for-TV movies have attracted

ratings in the 1.2 to 1.3 range, with strong demographic profiles."

Apart from the 38-film package, Hughes said, TNN is in

negotiations with a number of movie distributors in order to program its two-hour Thursday

movie block, which kicks off Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

The first package has films with "country-music

artist, Western and rural themes," he added, "and it's a package that fits

extremely well with TNN."

In addition to the movies, TNN has acquired off-network

series The Real McCoys and Alice for its lineup starting June 28.

TNN, which is owned by CBS Cable, has been broadening its

programming to appeal to a larger audience beyond the country-music fan.

In that vein, it has created a male-targeted Friday-night

block that currently includes WSL RollerJam, Professional Bull Riders

Championship Rodeo and Motor Madness.And starting Aug. 27, its

Friday-night schedule will include a one-hour weekly wrestling series from ExtremeChampionship

Wrestling.

In August, the network will be air two PBR bull-riding

events, Bullnanza Nashville and Jerome Davis Challenge,that involve

$150,000 in prize money.