TNN, MTV, VH1 Catch Spinoff Fever

Eager to extend their brands and boost awareness of their

programming, while also developing an additional revenue stream, CBS Cable's The Nashville

Network and MTV Networks' VH1 and MTV: Music Television have all stepped up their pursuit

of licensed-merchandise spinoffs.

At TNN, the thinking is: If it works for wrestling, why not

for wrestling on skates?

CBS Cable executive vice president of sales and marketing

Lloyd Werner said in a phone interview that his company -- via licensing rep Creative

Branding Systems -- has already booked 35 licensees for its fledgling RollerJam

series, which has been running in primetime since January.

The series -- described as Roller Derby for the

1990s -- will begin its second season on TNN in October.

The first to hit retail stores with product was

LogoAthletic Inc. T-shirts, sportswear and headwear emblazoned with the six inaugural

World Skating League RollerJam teams' logos went on sale at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

and Kmart Corp. stores last month, Werner said.

LogoAthletic already licenses merchandise from the National

Football League, Major League Baseball and other major sports franchises, he added.

Jakks Pacific Inc.'s RollerJam action figures and

accessories are due to hit retail in March. The company is also developing RollerJam

fashion dolls and diecast and plastic vehicles.

Jakks already licenses a similar line of World Wrestling

Federation toys, ranging from a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin action figure to the

"No Pain, No Gain" play set. The WWF, in its ad insert in trade magazines

distributed at the annual Licensing Show in New York last month, boasted that the Jakks

line's "success is nothing less than phenomenal."

Products due from the 35 RollerJam licensees, in

various stages of development, range from video games and magazines to trading cards,

calendars and compilation music compact discs, Werner said. Another "10 or 15"

deals are in the works, he added.

CBS and its licensing rep are also exploring licensing

opportunities for TNN's and Country Music Television's logos and programming, Werner said.

Like MTV and VH1, those opportunities may be in categories from apparel to books to board

games, he added.

Such licensing efforts pay off in terms of brand extension

and brand exposure, Werner said, but "you make money only if the products sell. Ours

are just hitting the market now." He didn't expect significant sales until the

Christmas selling season.

One additional sales outlet will be CBS' Country.com Web

site, which, he pointed out, will promote the RollerJam merchandise.

That Web site also will link to Extreme Championship

Wrestling's site, he said, as part of the network's recent agreement to carry ECW events

as the lead-in to RollerJam. ECW handles its own licensing, but TNN will share in

those revenues, as well as those from pay-per-view, home video and ECW's fan magazines.

ECW is also just hitting retail shelves with action figures

from Original San Francisco Toymakers.

Likewise, at MTVN, Donald Silvey, senior vice president of

programming enterprises and business development for MTV and VH1, talked up the importance

of extending brands and bolstering awareness, but he added, "I can't talk

financials."

Both networks "want to be in categories that make

sense for the brand," he noted in a separate phone interview, so music-related

products are in the forefront, naturally enough.

In terms of sheer numbers of licensees, Silvey said, the

MTV logo and Daria are his top two licensing properties, followed by MTV Sports.

But others -- ranging from MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch

to VH1's Pop-Up Video and Behind the Music -- are coming on strong.

His networks' standout licensed products for 1999 will

likely be two trivia-themed board games that are due to get heavy marketing support in the

Christmas season, Silvey said -- Cardinal Industries Inc.'s "MTV The Game" and

Pressman Toy Corp.'s "Pop-Up Video Game." They're due on the shelves of such

major retailers as Toys "R" Us Inc. and Dayton Hudson Corp.'s Target Stores, he

added.

Cardinal's game will include a sculpted miniature of the

MTV Video Music Award statuette.

Among new products with a music connection will be

MTV-branded speakers and CD-storage products from Motion Systems.

In addition, Silvey said, MTV's audio line includes three

CD soundtracks released earlier this year from MTV-produced films Varsity Blues, 200

Cigarettes and Election, and a fourth coming from its August movie, The Wood.

MTV's "Party to Go" compilations from Tommy Boy

Records have sold 12 million copies, making it "the most successful compilation

line" in the industry, he added. There's also a five-CD set in the works, tied to an

upcoming MTV millennium-related programming event, he said.

MTV, which has been involved in home video for four years

now, has sold 500,000 copies of The Grind, a youth-aimed workout video released in

1995, and Silvey said a second Grind is slated for fall.

Meanwhile, a new DVD line will be built around its MTV Unplugged

franchise, he added.

For computer software and CD-ROM product, MTV recently

licensed THQ Inc. to market a line of MTV Sports-branded interactive games and a line of

MTV video games featuring original soundtrack music. Beavis & Butt-head and Daria

games are due for Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.'s "PlayStation" and Nintendo

of America Inc.'s "Game Boy" platforms.

MTV Books, published by sister company Simon & Schuster

Inc., has been around since 1993 with Beavis titles. Last year, its first fiction

novel, Floating, came out, and it now has more than a half-dozen titles in stores,

based on 200 Cigarettes, as well as on such programs as The Real World and Road

Rules.

MTV next plans a line of "official music books"

about rock acts, starting later this year with 98 Degrees, as well as on the history of

hip-hop, Silvey said.

The latest Daria licensees include Trendmasters Inc.

(for interactive watches) and Jay Franco & Sons (beach towels), while Celebrity

Deathmatch's include Ocean Atlantic Textile Printing Inc.'s Wild Oats for T-shirts,

with still others set for calendars and action figures.

In addition, Sony Entertainment Corp.'s 40-plus MTV

home-video titles will expand with episodes from both of those programs, and CDs are in

the works for both shows, as well.

Under its MTV Sports banner, MTV has signed licensees for

everything from skateboards to athletic bags.

At VH1, besides the trivia game, Pop-Up Video

spinoffs will encompass everything from apparel and tote bags to greeting cards,

calendars, posters and mugs. Two books are already out -- Pop This and Pop-Up

Video '80s -- Silvey said.

Moreover, VH1 has borrowed a page from Nick's licensing

manual by setting up dedicated Pop-Up Video departments within retail stores, much

as Sears, Roebuck and Co. has done with Nick's Blue's Clues. The first is at Macy's

flagship department store in Manhattan, he noted.

For Macy's, VH1 came up with a "Pop-Up New York"

theme, featuring the Statue of Liberty and the like, he added. In a similar vein, Silvey

said, VH1 hopes to get into college bookstores with point-of-sale materials adapting the Pop-Up

format to present "fun facts about the colleges."

MTV did something similar this past spring, setting up

"Official MTV Spring Break Headquarters" at Target Stores nationwide. Those

thematic departments -- showcasing apparel and other merchandise tied into that annual

on-air stunt -- appeared in all 850 Target outlets. Silvey added that talks have begun on

next year's displays.

For Behind the Music, spinoffs already include

videos of VH1's programs on Shania Twain and Blondie, plus a line of CDs, Silvey said, and

tie-in books are due this fall based on the programs that profiled Willie Nelson and

Lilith Fair. Three more books are due in the first quarter. The notion of a magazine

spinoff has been discussed internally, he added.

Other products that he considers as promoting the VH1

brand, more than an individual program, include: Divas Live CDs, the first of which

sold 3 million units worldwide last fall; a forthcoming CD of its recent Donna Summer

concert, due via Sony Music; Storytellers CDs featuring Culture Club, Johnny

Cash/Willie Nelson and Counting Crows; and periodic compilation CDs from Rhino Records,

such as VH1 Big '80s.

And the beat goes on: A&E Television Networks, Cartoon

Network, Discovery Channel, Fox Family Channel and even The Weather Channel were among

those exploring their own brand-extension opportunities at the Licensing Show, some

targeting children, others adults.