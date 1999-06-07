TNN Gets Real McCoys
Nashville, Tenn. -- Continuing to expand its lineup beyond
country-music videos, The Nashville Network has acquired reruns of Alice and The
Real McCoys, which will debut on the channel June 28.
With both series, TNN will air two half-hour episodes back
to back. Alice,starring Linda Lavin, will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
weekdays, with an episode repeating the following day at 10 a.m. The Real McCoys,
which will be making its debut on cable, will be telecast weekdays 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with
one episode also repeating the following day at 10:30 a.m., behind Alice.
TNN acquired 202 episodes of Alice from Warner Bros.
Domestic Pay-TV, Cable & Network Features, and 224 episodes of The Real McCoys from
SFM Entertainment LLC. Alice premiered on CBS in 1976, while The Real McCoys debuted
on ABC in 1957.
The two shows join three other off-network series TNN is
currently airing: The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas and The Waltons.
