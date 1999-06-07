TNN Gets Real McCoys

Nashville, Tenn. -- Continuing to expand its lineup beyond

country-music videos, The Nashville Network has acquired reruns of Alice and The

Real McCoys, which will debut on the channel June 28.

With both series, TNN will air two half-hour episodes back

to back. Alice,starring Linda Lavin, will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

weekdays, with an episode repeating the following day at 10 a.m. The Real McCoys,

which will be making its debut on cable, will be telecast weekdays 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with

one episode also repeating the following day at 10:30 a.m., behind Alice.

TNN acquired 202 episodes of Alice from Warner Bros.

Domestic Pay-TV, Cable & Network Features, and 224 episodes of The Real McCoys from

SFM Entertainment LLC. Alice premiered on CBS in 1976, while The Real McCoys debuted

on ABC in 1957.

The two shows join three other off-network series TNN is

currently airing: The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas and The Waltons.