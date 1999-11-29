TNN, ESPN Nab Arena Football Rights

Weeks after losing its valued NASCAR cable deal, The

Nashville Network last week joined ESPN and ESPN2 in telecasting Arena Football League

games as part of a four-network, multiyear deal.

TNN will distribute around 14 weekly regular-season AFL

contests beginning in April 2000, while TNN, ESPN and ESPN2 will distribute about 11

playoff games, league representatives said. Broadcast network ABC will air the

league's Arena Bowl championship game Aug. 19.

AFL television consultant Neal Pilson valued the deal at in

excess of $25 million over a three-year period, which includes "traditional"

rights fees and marketing values.

"This is an opportunity to promote and grow our league

both domestically and, in the future, internationally," AFL commissioner David Baker

said. "We also believe that having our games live on four networks is a great way to

serve our fans."

The deal comes several weeks after TNN lost its marquee

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing cable rights to Turner Sports and Fox

Sports Net, but Hall said the network's AFL deal was done prior to the NASCAR

agreement.

"The AFL deal was important [with NASCAR], and

it's even more important now [without NASCAR], he said. "Arena Football has an

audience that draws the male demographic that we're trying to bring in, [and] I think

our audience will go nuts over the product."

Baker said the league chose TNN because of its ability to

build brands through aggressive marketing, such as its success with NASCAR and, more

recently, with Roller Derby, rodeo and Extreme Championship Wrestling.

"The promotional partnership with TNN is also a

tremendous opportunity to showcase the exciting brand of Arena Football to all sports

fans," said Mark Hamister, chairman of the AFL's Television and Marketing

Committee

TNN -- which signed a three-year deal with two one-year

options -- will create distinct and original pregame telecasts and game coverage, as well

as an informational halftime show, supported by an extensive promotional campaign, TNN

president David Hall said. "The plan is to take halftime and try to build more

knowledge of the sports and players," he added.

TNN will handle ad-sales efforts for its games, as well as

for those airing on ESPN and ESPN2, Hall added.

ESPN will continue its 11-year relationship with the AFL,

but it is taking a less prominent role in the league's cable-television plans.

Sources said the network -- which has a one-year deal with a one-year option -- would not

commit to the AFL's request for a weekly Thursday regular-season time slot due to its

other programming properties.

"The success that they've had over the years

didn't permit them to give us the [commitment] that we were looking for," Pilson

said. "[ESPN] will assist us in putting all playoff games on national

television."

"We feel that the playoffs provide our viewers with

the Arena Football League's best action, and we're pleased to continue this

11-year relationship with a growing sport," ESPN vice president for programming Steve

Risser said in a prepared statement.