TMC on Target with Two Movie Mysteries

The Movie Channel has two well-made suspense thrillers due,

based on Jack Higgins' novels about ex-assassin Sean Dillon. But this franchise is

hurt by showcasing two different actors in the starring role only two weeks apart -- Rob

Lowe in Midnight Man and Kyle MacLachlan in Thunder Point.

This disrupts the continuity, even though both actors

handle their roles well. Perhaps because he originated the role in 1996, Lowe brings more

complexity to his portrayal of the ex-Irish Republican Army terrorist coerced by British

intelligence's Brigadier Ferguson to track down other assassins.

Midnight -- in which Dillon must prevent hired gun (and

former friend) Engel, played by Hannes Jaenicke, from carrying out plots against Ferguson

and the royal family -- runs 50 minutes longer than the 95-minute Thunder. But some

side stories could easily have been trimmed, such as a Soviet subplot. After taking too

long for Dillon to learn that Engel is after Prince Charles' sons, the drama suddenly

rushes to its conclusion.

En route, we see Dillon bristle at being used by Ferguson

(Kenneth Cranham) and struggle at friendship with associate Hannah (Deborah Moore)following

his bride's murder.

Both mysteries' story lines are more complicated than

most. Unfortunately, the characters come across as cold and amoral, so we don't care

much about their fates.

Jim Reeve produced both skillfully, with the locations in

Luxembourg for Midnight and in Barbados and Montreal for Thunder adding to

the ambiance. But Chris Wiggins can't match Cranham as the new Ferguson in Thunder

Point.

Thunder Point opens with the discovery of a Nazi

briefcase, containing codes to billions of dollars in Swiss banks and documents to start

the Fourth Reich. Menacing neo-Nazis, bankrolled by a steel magnate, Armstrong (Kenneth

Welsh), try to get the case, first from its finder, then from his daughter, Jenny (Pascale

Bussieres).

Demerits: There's a gratuitous detour to a red-light

district, where Jenny's friend is a hooker who is into mild S&M; and the

drama's denouement is both hurried and unsatisfying, as Armstrong faxes the documents

to form a Fourth Reich -- in Washington, D.C.

Midnight Man premieres on TMC May 16 at 9 p.m. (EST),

with reruns May 20 and 29, while Thunder Point bows May 30.