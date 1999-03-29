TLC Delivers Blast from the Past

The Learning Channel's Blast Off combines some

striking footage and Hollywood-style computer-generated graphics with a few unsettling

observations to produce a memorable documentary on the perils of the space program --

perils that usually have been glossed over in network-television news coverage of missions

from Apollo to the space station.

Narrated by actor Ed Harris of Apollo 13 and The

Right Stuff fame, the two-hour documentary (subtitled True Stories from the Final

Frontier) retells such well publicized stories as Apollo 13 and the Challenger.

It also tells other tales that are less well known to the

general public, all of them illustrating that being in space isn't as routine as the

public may think it is.

Astronaut Jerry Linenger likens liftoff to being

"inside a volcano."

Harris describes outer space as a "hostile

environment" where danger lurks in the form of "a rock the size of your

fist" or 10,000 man-made pieces of orbiting space trash. They're traveling like

missiles at 18,000 miles per hour, so there's no way to dodge them, he adds.

A spacewalk is the riskiest maneuver, Linenger observes.

In perhaps this show's most chilling moment,

there's a fabricated shot of an astronaut lost in space. Linenger notes that such a

victim would orbit for nine or 10 hours before his oxygen ran out, or suffer a painful

death if his suit were damaged in the searing, cold vacuum of space.

Linenger recounts a disaster that he helped to avert -- a

raging fire that broke out aboard the Soviet Mir space station in 1997, which took 14

minutes to extinguish.

Next up is the International Space Station -- "The

same size as a football field," says astronaut William Shepherd. A computerized

simulation shows what could happen if a rock crashed into it. But, an official stresses,

the station will have debris shields and two crew-return vehicles for emergency escapes.

TLC's special offers close-ups and angles far more

spectacular than what we've seen in news coverage of shuttle and Apollo launches, not

to mention rare footage of a Russian Soyuz rocket exploding at liftoff, as well as great

shots of Earth as seen from spacecraft and from the moon.

Written and directed by Mark Everest, Blast Off was

set to debut onTLC this past Sunday (March 28) at 9 p.m.