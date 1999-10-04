TiVo Roars From IPO Gate

Shares in TiVo Inc. nearly doubled in value on their first

day of trading last Thursday, closing at $29.94 each after peaking at $45 earlier that

day.

The digital-television recording company had targeted its

IPO share price at $11 to $13, but decided to go to $16 because TiVo and its underwriters

felt there was enough demand to justify that, TiVo president Michael Ramsay said shortly

after the market closed Thursday.

Ramsay admitted he was a little surprised at the strong

performance, but said he was gratified at the confidence investors have in the

personal-television category.

TiVo raised $88 million in the IPO, through the sale of 5.5

million shares of common stock.

Earlier, TiVo had raised money for its launch by selling

equity stakes to promotional partners such as DirecTV Inc. and Sony Corp. of America.

A Philips Electronics-branded TiVo system is sold at Best

Buy stores nationwide.

"Although we're a young company, we're

finding the people who have TiVo love it," Ramsay told attendees at the 1999 Global

Convergence Summit sponsored by PriceWaterhouseCoopers. "It's really changing

the way they watch television."

Personal-television recorders store programming on a hard

drive according to a viewer's selected favorite shows or actors, functioning as a

hybrid of video-on-demand and a high-tech VCR.

"Clearly, they have a concept that's new and

hot," said Saul Berman, PriceWaterhouseCoopers entertainment and media strategic

consulting leader. "TiVo has strong potential, at least in the short term."

In the longer term, Berman said, there is a question of

whether broadband set-top boxes and other consumer electronics devices will incorporate

the same functionality on their own. If TiVo establishes its brand name as a

personal-television-service provider, TiVo could still be a long-term player.

TiVo already faces competition in the personal television

category from Replay Networks Inc. and the DishPlayer direct-broadcast-satellite system

from EchoStar Communications Corp. and Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV.

Ramsay predicted that TiVo technology would one day be

built directly into televisions. Through its partnership with DirecTV, TiVo will find its

way into DBS boxes next year.