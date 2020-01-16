TiVo Research: Smart TVs Deliver the Fastest Search and Discovery

Like the cure for cancer and Mars exploration, video search and discovery is a science that has a long way to develop. But at least in the current state of the art, smart TVs seem to have the edge.

According to the Q4 iteration of TiVo’s quarterly Video Trends Report, it takes a smart TV user about 10.3 minutes to find a new movie or TV show, and about 9.2 minutes to find a movie or show they’ve already seen before.

This compares to an industry worst 12 minutes for new content on Apple TV.

Notably, Roku (10.5 minutes) and Amazon Fire TV (11.2 minutes) rank Nos. 2 and 3. That’s probably not surprising, given that the two device ecosystems also power a high percentage of smart TVs sold in the U.S.

For its Video Trends Report, TiVo surveyed 6,145 adult TV consumers in the U.S.

Among other interesting data from the report

> The average number of streaming services subscribed to per household reached 6.9 in 2019, compared to around 4 in 2016 and 6.3 in 2018.

> The most popular combination of programming services used by respondents (38%) is a bundle of Facebook, YouTube and pay TV.

> Just as Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile-first service Quibi gets ready for launch, TiVo reports that nearly 70% of its respondents said they have no mobile apps from their favorite networks on their phones for tablets.