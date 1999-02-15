TINTAs Curtis Steps Up as E!s Fager Steps Out

The international pay television business saw the departure

of yet another high-profile executive last week, while one of the industry's

highest-ranking female executives was given another stripe.

Chris Fager, the longtime guru of E! Entertainment

Television's international-expansion strategy, is leaving the company to take a

sabbatical. And Miranda Curtis was named the new president of Tele-Communications

International Inc. (TINTA).

Those changes come in the wake of David Evans'

departure as president and CEO of TINTA and George Stein's resignation as president

and CEO of Hallmark Entertainment Networks.

Curtis, based in London, has been TINTA's executive

vice president since 1996, overseeing the company's investments in the United

Kingdom, Continental Europe and Japan. She will remain in London, now managing all of the

company's foreign holdings -- programming, as well as systems.

TINTA's announcement of that appointment was made in

conjunction with news that Liberty Media Group -- which, together with TCI Ventures Group,

owns TINTA -- is creating a separate division to house its international assets, called

Liberty Media International.

The creation of the new unit could be a further indication

that TINTA's assets will eventually be divided into two units, with the systems

properties controlled by AT&T Consumer Services Co. and the programming assets by

Liberty.

Tele-Communications Inc. officials speculated about such a

move when AT&T Corp.'s merger with TCI was announced. And Evans indicated at the

time of his departure that if he had remained at TINTA, his role would have been

diminished.

At press time, TINTA spokeswoman Vivian Carr had not

returned phone calls concerning Curtis' new position or future strategies.

Still, one analyst pointed out that just the naming of a

replacement for Evans could mean that any division of the international programming and

system assets shouldn't be looked at as a done deal.

Curtis is a longtime veteran of TINTA and of one property

that it partially owns: She worked at Flextech plc, a British program-network company that

TINTA invested in.

As TINTA's executive vice president, she oversaw

programming joint ventures with France's Canal Plus S.A., as well as both systems and

programming alliances with Japan's Sumitomo Corp.

Meanwhile, Chris Fager is ending a 10-and-a-half-year

career at E! to take a sabbatical. Fager was most recently senior vice president of

international development, and he created the channel's overseas expansion from

scratch in 1991.

Under his direction, E!'s programming has become

available in 120 countries and 400 million households.

"At the end of the year, I became fully vested in the

stock plan," Fager explained. "So I'm taking my chips and doing my

sabbatical right now ... I haven't changed the strings on my guitar in five

years." He added that he'll also continue working on a few projects for E!.

Fager's successor hasn't been named, but one

likely candidate is his chief lieutenant, John Helmrich, currently vice president of

international development.

Janet Stilson contributed to this report.