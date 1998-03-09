TINTA, Partners Set to Up Latino Programming Ante

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- Tele-Communications

International Inc. (TINTA) is well on its way toward fulfilling its long-stated goal of

creating a program-network group along the lines of Liberty Media Group for Latin America.

TINTA and its partners are soon expected to announce their

purchase of Pramer, an Argentine program-network group that currently produces 15 pay TV

channels, according to Pramer's managing director, Claudio Bevilacqua.

TINTA's partners in the Pramer purchase are CEI

CitiCorp Holdings S.A. (CEI), Telefónica Internacional de España S.A.(TISA) and

sports-programming and production company Torneos y Competencias (TyC), in which the first

three companies all have stakes.

Through TyC, TINTA is also seeking a 40 percent stake in

Argentina's heavyweight broadcaster, Telefé, which is distributed in the Argentine

interior as a superstation through cable. Two Telefé programs, Hola Susana and Video

Match, are among the country's most popular shows. Through TyC, TINTA currently

has a stake in another broadcast channel, Canal 9, which is majority-owned by

Australia's Prime Television.

While Pramer has always been CableVisión/TCI2's

programming arm, it will now be directly owned by the partners in that MSO: TINTA, CEI and

TISA. Pramer is currently owned by Eduardo Eurnekian, who originally owned 100 percent of

former MSO CableVisión and who is expected to remain the owner of Pramer's news

channel, CableVisión Noticias. Pramer's price tag is unknown, but Bevilacqua

estimated the company's value at $120 million.

Along with Pramer, TINTA and its partners are using TyC as

a vehicle for building a programming-production empire.

On the content front, TyC owns the national league soccer

rights -- the most valuable commodity in Argentine cable TV -- until 2014. The tournaments

that TyC arranges between Argentine and other Latin American teams also make it a leading

content exporter.

Pramer's América 2 is distributed by cable and

satellite in the interior and in 10 other Latin American countries. Its América Sports

sports channel and Telemúsica and Music 21 music channels, along with CableVisión

Noticias, are also exported.

"We are effectively joining forces with TyC to have

the pick of Argentina's best content and to be able to form programming packages to

sell to cable TV abroad," Bevilacqua said.

In establishing its new program-network group, TINTA and

its partners join a number of other important players in this category. On that list is

Buenos Aires-based Imagen Satelital, a unit of Venezuela's Cisneros Television Group

and the largest programming distributor in Latin America's Southern Cone region.

Other Argentine heavyweights include Clarín's programming powerhouse, Artear, and

Gala Producciones.

Artear produces channels such as broadcast network Canal 13

and cable programmers Todo Noticias (news) and Volver (national films). It also has new

projects in the pipeline: a joint-venture arrangement with some of the region's top

programming powerhouses, such as Brazil's Globo and Cisneros, to produce channels for

the Southern Cone, according to Alejandro Largomarcino, Artear's director of new

business.

All told, TINTA's existing and planned programming

acquisitions indicate that Argentina's programming business is consolidating in a way

similar to the country's operations business.

Last year, a flurry of acquisitions resulted in

Argentina's cable industry being mostly concentrated in the hands of two MSOs, down

from three. Argentina's top two MSOs are CableVision/TCI2 and

Clarín-owned Multicanal, which, last year, divided up the assets of another MSO, Video

Cable Comunicación.

Uncertainty, however, surrounds the fate of

Argentina's other major program-network group, Gala. In the past, it acted as

VCC's programming arm, but since the breakup of VCC, its future looks precarious.

Some of Gala's more successful channels, such as El

Canal de la Mujer and Bravo, have large niche markets, but they probably do not earn the

ratings required by their dual owners, according to a high-placed source at Gala who is

resigned to seeing many of its channels disappear.

"They [Gala's new owners] are not really

interested in programming -- just in what pleases

the accounts books," he said.