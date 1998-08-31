TINTA Board OKs Liberty Merger

Tele-Communications International Inc. (TINTA), the

international cable and programming arm of Tele-Communications Inc., said last week that

its board of directors approved a merger plan for Liberty Media Group to buy all TINTA

shares not owned by TCI Ventures Group.

TCI Ventures already owns 83 percent of TINTA's series

A and series B shares, and those stakes will go to Liberty after Liberty's pending

merger with TCI Ventures closes.

In June, Liberty offered 0.58 shares of Liberty series A

stock for each TINTA share held by the public -- an offer that some shareholders thought

was too low, prompting them to file class-action lawsuits.

TINTA said the merger agreement keeps that exchange ratio,

but it ensures that public shareholders will get at least $22 per share in Liberty stock.

If Liberty's stock falls below a level that would provide that value, TCI will either

increase the ratio or terminate the merger. The value will be based on the average of

closing sale prices during a five-day period shortly before the merger's closing

date.

That assurance enabled TINTA to agree in principle to

settle the shareholder suits. While Liberty -- which will be controlled by TCI chairman

and CEO John Malone after the TCI-AT&T Corp. merger closes -- did not raise its price,

it did guarantee TINTA holders a minimum payout. If Liberty shares go up, the upside also

goes to TINTA holders.

What's more, barring a huge dip in Liberty's

price, Liberty is quite likely to raise the conversion rate in order to ensure full

control of "the rich trove of TINTA assets," Goldman Sachs & Co. cable

analysts said in a report last week. Goldman dropped TINTA from its recommended list,

simply because its share price had risen above the $22 floor.

TINTA's share price closed at $22.44 last Monday,

after the agreement was announced, up from $21 the previous Friday, and Liberty's

share price rose to $36.06 from $35.81. Goldman noted that at $36.06, Liberty would need

to issue 0.61 shares for each TINTA share.

By last Wednesday's close Liberty was down to $35.25,

and TINTA was at $21.88.

Janco Partners media analyst Ted Henderson predicted that

TINTA holders "are going to be thrilled" with the current offer.

The $22 floor is based on the current positions of the two

stocks, he said, and the TINTA shares will be exchanged for far more liquid Liberty

shares. Henderson also likes the prospect of Malone-led Liberty acting as a wealthy

venture-capital fund, better positioned to find the right synergies with TINTA assets.

Malone and other TCI executives have said that they see

TINTA's future as more of a programming play, with distribution assets only as needed

to benefit the programming.

It's considered likely that AT&T, which wants to

be an international facilities-based carrier, will want some TINTA system assets, such as

its 26 percent stake in Telewest Communications plc in the United Kingdom. Assets like

TINTA's 36 percent of U.K. programmer Flextech plc are likely to stay in the Liberty

fold.

TINTA's other distribution assets include 40 percent

of Jupiter Telecommunications Co. Ltd. in Japan and 26 percent of Cablevision S.A. in

Argentina. Programming assets include 33 percent of France's MutliThematiques, 25

percent of Fox Sports International and 50 percent of Jupiter Programming Co. in Japan.

TINTA's board set Oct. 2 as the record date for

determining the stockholders that are entitled to vote at a special meeting in November to

approve the merger. The merger is expected to close later that month.