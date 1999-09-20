Times Up for USAs Happy Hour

Stephen Chao's first programming gamble at USA Network, Happy

Hour,has flopped.

The Saturday primetime variety show was the first series

closely shepherded -- and put on USA's schedule -- by Chao, USA Networks Inc.'s president

of programming and marketing. But the network canceled the series, and its last episode

aired Sept. 11.

"It failed to find its audience," a USA

spokeswoman said, explaining Happy Hour's cancellation.

Chao, who was at a corporate conference last week, couldn't

be reached for comment.

Happy Hour,which was hosted by Ahmet and

Dweezil Zappa, debuted on USA April 3, and it aired in the 9 p.m. Saturday time slot. Its

premiere came about one year after Chao joined USA, which was in the spring of 1998.

When Happy Hour debuted, Chao said he was looking to

do a new spin on the once-popular variety-show format, and to counterprogram by offering

lighter fare than some of the "dark" shows that were airing on broadcast on

Saturday nights. Happy Hour was meant to be a hip, Anglo Sabado Gigante.

Happy Hour --one of a group of cable shows

targeting young men by serving up scantily clad women and outrageous antics -- was

averaging a 1.0 rating, according to the USA spokeswoman. Its time slot will basically be

taken over by a movie.

The second series Chao was directly involved in putting on

USA's lineup is GvsE, which runs during the network's Sunday-night

original-programming block.

That series -- a supernatural tongue-in-cheek comedy about

a corps of agents fighting evil beings -- has been averaging a 2.0 rating since its

premiere in July, the USA spokeswoman said.

"It's doing well," she added. The show has been

in repeats, but new episodes will start airing again Oct. 3.

Unlike Happy Hour, which was panned by most TV

critics, GvsE got some positive reviews for its edgy, funky style.

Other cable networks are faring better than USA with their

young-male-targeted shows.

Comedy Central has just renewed The Man Show,ordering

26 episodes for a second season of the Wednesday-night show, which airs after South

Park.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla, The Man Show revels

in its sexism, and it's paid off in strong ratings. The show premiered June 16 with the

highest rating ever for a Comedy series debut, a 2.8.

Another new show aimed at young men, The X Show on

FX, premiered June 2. The hour-long series is stripped nightly in late-night, from 11 p.m.

to midnight.

Its ratings have been increasing, and FX officials said

they are pleased and committed to keeping it on the air. In July, The X Show was

tallying a 0.4 rating, and it did a 0.44 in August. In September, it's been averaging just

over a 0.51, an FX spokesman said.

FX president Peter Liguori said he's pleased with The X

Show'sperformance in a tough time period -- late-night -- as well as with its

steady ratings growth.

"Creatively, we are very happy with the direction of

the show," he said. "It's distinctively unique programming that's serving a

psychographic that's underserved. And the ratings are supporting our decision."

In addition, Liguori said, The X Show is attracting

female viewers. "This show is about guys being guys," he added. "It is not

about guys being chauvinistic."