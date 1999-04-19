Time Warner Weighs Telecom IPO Again

Time Warner Inc. exceeded analysts' expectations by

reporting a profit of 10 cents per share for the first quarter ended March 31, fueled

mainly by gains in its movie-production and cable-network divisions.

On the telephony front, the company said it plans to

resurrect an initial public offering for Time Warner Telecom, and its joint venture with

AT&T Corp. may take longer than expected to close.

Although both companies still plan to close the deal April

30, an AT&T spokeswoman said a later closing is a possibility.

"We have the 30th as our objective [for the

closing]," AT&T spokeswoman Pat Stortz said. "In our view, there are no

issues preventing an agreement, whether by April 30 or a bit later."

Time Warner beat analysts' predictions of a loss of 4

cents per share for the period, reporting net income of $138 million. In the same period

last year, Time Warner had a loss of $144 million, or 12 cents per share, including

preferred-dividend requirements of $82 million.

Cash flow -- which Time Warner defines as operating income

before amortization of intangible assets -- for its Turner Broadcasting System Inc. cable

networks was $184 million in the quarter, up 20 percent, on revenue of $838 million. Time

Warner attributed the increase to double-digit increases in subscriptions and advertising

revenue.

Cash flow at the combined cable operations for the company

and Time Warner Entertainment -- the partnership between Time Warner and MediaOne Group

Inc. -- increased by 6 percent to $403 million, on revenue of $1.07 billion.

Cable-network cash flow at the group increased nearly 15

percent to $125 million.

Time Warner officials also discussed a new Internet

strategy of focusing its online offerings into five distinct "hubs," featuring

content from other company divisions relating to entertainment, sports, business,

lifestyles and news.