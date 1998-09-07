Time Warner Warns of SBC Growth

Two Time Warner Inc. divisions have joined a chorus of

telecommunications-service providers that want Ohio regulators to scrutinize SBC

Communications Inc.'s proposed $62 billion acquisition of Ameritech Corp.

Time Warner Telecom, which offers competitive phone service

to businesses in Columbus and Cincinnati, recently joined AT&T Corp., Sprint Corp. and

CoreComm in asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to hold public hearings on the

proposed deal.

The competitive local-exchange carriers made their request

during a heated forum before the PUCO last month.

"There were a lot of angry people in that room that

day," one of the attendees said.

Meanwhile, Time Warner Cable -- the state's dominant

cable operator, with some 900,000 customers -- asked to intervene in the case, and it said

last week that it believes that Ameritech is continuing to engage in uncompetitive

practices.

On the phone side, Time Warner wants assurances that the

merger between the two regional Bell operating companies won't affect an

interconnection agreement with Ameritech. That deal allows Time Warner to offer local

phone service to businesses in Ohio's two largest markets, said Marsha Schermer, vice

president of regulatory affairs with Time Warner Telecom.

"That interconnection agreement is critical,"

Schermer said. "It's a technical issue, it's a billing issue and it's

an administrative issue. Our ability to serve customers is based on what Ameritech

provides to us."

Moreover, Schermer said, the two regional Bell operating

companies have provided few details about how their proposed merger will proceed.

In fact, subtracting annual reports from its request for

approval of the merger, the two companies' official filing with the PUCO amounted to

just 20 pages "for one of the biggest telecom mergers ever."

"There isn't enough there to justify granting

approval," she said.

Officials at SBC headquarters in San Antonio had no

response to the request for hearings on the merger with Ameritech except to say that the

requests had been "expected."

Meanwhile, Time Warner Cable is raising concerns about

Ameritech using monopoly assets to subsidize unregulated businesses.

For example, Ameritech no longer sells Time Warner its list

of new telephone customers in Ohio, which the MSO had used to market its cable service,

vice president of public affairs Mary Jo Green said.

"We have reason to believe that they're steering

those customers to Ameritech New Media [the RBOC's cable arm]," Green said.

If this is true, Green said, it would be reminiscent of the

controversial "AmeriChecks" marketing program, which offered vouchers for

discounted local phone service to consumers who signed up for ANM's service; or of

the RBOC's former practice of offering its cable subsidiary the most favorable

position on its telephone poles.

"These are the kinds of practices that would have an

impact on captive ratepayers," Green said. "At the very least, we think that it

would be in the public's best interest for the PUCO to put conditions on this

merger."

Calls to Ameritech's corporate headquarters were not

returned.

In a prepared statement, the Coalition for Customer Choice

said the PUCO should hold hearings on the merger based on a history by both companies of

putting "roadblocks in the path to providing the benefits of choice in local phone

service to customers."

"The burden of proof is on SBC and Ameritech to

conclusively demonstrate that this proposed deal would serve the public interest, and not

just strengthen their existing lock on the local telephone market," CCC executive

director Wayne Hill said.

PUCO spokesman Dick Kimmins said initial comments on the

proposed hearings were due last Thursday, with reply comments due by Sept. 14. The

commission has not decided whether it will agree to hold hearings on the merger.

PUCO has set a pre-hearing conference for Oct. 21. Kimmins

said the commission had to set a date for a conference or, under state law, it would have

been deemed to have approved the merger.

"And we didn't want to do that," he added.