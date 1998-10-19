Time Warner Unveils Digital AthenaTV

Time Warner Cable made its "AthenaTV"

digital-video service official last week, while adding some technical and programming

details to the story.

As reported last week in Multichannel News, Time

Warner is launching a digital-video service, branded "AthenaTV," which will

eventually offer up to 100 channels.

Time Warner will start out carrying 30 video networks on

its AthenaTV digital feed, which is now being beamed to the MSO's digital test site

in Austin, Texas -- where several-hundred set-tops are deployed in "friendly"

homes, meaning those of employees -- said Kevin Leddy, Time Warner's senior vice

president of marketing.

Time Warner is adding networks to AthenaTV each day and, by

the end of the year, it expects the total to be up to 40. AthenaTV has the potential to

carry up to 100 services in time, officials said.

AthenaTV's initial program lineup includes CNN/SI,

CNNfn, The Golf Channel, Ovation-The Arts Network, Eye on People, Discovery Kids,

Discovery Science, BET on Jazz and Game Show Network. Time Warner will use three

transponders to transport these and other services, executives said, while maintaining

options for two additional transponders.

Time Warner is using Austin as its test site for its

digital "Pegasus" set-tops and digital video. Once that technical trial is over,

the MSO will offer AthenaTV to subscribers in Austin, and then roll it out commercially

across the country, most likely later next year, sources familiar with the matter said.

Leddy declined to put a timetable on the test period and

rollout.

Time Warner will offer AthenaTV to other MSOs, but it

doesn't really view the service as a direct competitor to Tele-Communications

Inc.'s Headend in the Sky service, since HITS and AthenaTV are aimed at different

markets.

While HITS was designed for smaller systems that

haven't been upgraded and that have limited channel capacity, Time Warner created

AthenaTV for upgraded systems with 750-megahertz capacity, Leddy said. Time Warner expects

to strike a deal to use HITS for some of its smaller systems.

Time Warner is also in discussions with Comcast Corp. and

MediaOne about taking co-ownership in AthenaTV, Leddy confirmed.

"We're still talking to potential joint-venture

partners," he said.

A spokesman for MediaOne declined to comment, and Comcast

couldn't be reached for comment.

On the satellite side, Time Warner will launch AthenaTV on

Loral Skynet's Telstar 5 bird. For the digital tests in Austin, Time Warner will

combine the Loral payload with a new digital pay-per-view feed from Viewer's Choice,

and then blend in digital-multiplex feeds from Home Box Office/Cinemax and Showtime/The

Movie Channel. Multiple digital-music feeds will also be included in the service.

The AthenaTV programming will eventually shift over to

Telstar 7, which is scheduled to be in service by the second quarter of next year, Loral

executives said.

Several programmers had said that Time Warner planned to

move channels that were part of new-product tiers over to AthenaTV's digital feed and

off analog totally. But Leddy said this wasn't true, and that NPT channels won't

lose their analog berths.

That's because for an unspecified time period, Time

Warner also plans to simulcast some of the AthenaTV channels in both analog and digital

formats, executives said. The simulcast is largely a migration plan, enabled by the large

amounts of 750-MHz bandwidth that Time Warner has put in place via network upgrades.

Plus, said Michael Hayashi, vice president of advanced

services for the MSO, simulcasting in analog eliminates the need for Time Warner to have

to buy digital boxes that include analog descramblers, which simply adds to the cost of

going digital.

"Putting an analog descrambler in a digital box

doesn't have good retail implications," Hayashi said. "Simulcasting has

everything to do with breaking away from legacy analog scrambling techniques."

As reported last week, Time Warner settled on

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. for the digital-headend equipment that it needs for AthenaTV. In

the arrangement, Time Warner will use S-A's "PowerVu" digital-video system

to deliver up to 100 channels of AthenaTV programming.

Perry Tanner, president of S-A's Satellite Television

Networks business unit, said the PowerVu system -- with built-in statistical-multiplexing

capabilities, as well as the ability to use the full bandwidth of the satellite --

"provides a more efficient way for programmers and cable operators to deliver

services to the set-top."

PowerVu lets Time Warner use either the 256 or 64 QAM

(quadrature amplitude modulation) format, executives said. The use of 256 QAM affords up

to 40 percent more digital capacity, which can either be applied to more channels or to

improved picture quality, said Jim Chiddix, chief technical officer for the MSO.

Time Warner and S-A will also create a National Addressable

Center to centralize subscriber management of the digital set-tops, which will allow

operators the choice of either national or local control of the set-tops that they use.