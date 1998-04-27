Time Warner Sells Stake

Time Warner Cable will sell a 60 percent stake in

Philadelphia-based Wade Communications to New York-based Inner City Cable Television

Systems.

The deal, worth more than $100 million, makes Inner City

the only minority-owned company to own a majority interest in a big-market cable system.

Inner City -- which owns a 50 percent interest in the New

York-based, 100,000-subscriber Queens Inner Unity cable system (QUICS) -- will now own a

60 percent interest in the 61,000-subscriber Wade system. A group of local investors will

hold a minority interest in Inner City's share, the company said.

Time Warner will continue to manage the system.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, sources close

to the situation said the combination of the system's sale price -- valued at between

$2,200 and $2,500 per subscriber -- and its debt put the price tag at more than $100

million.

Mike Luftman, Time Warner's vice president of public

affairs, said the MSO agreed to increase minority-ownership participation in the system as

part its acquisition of original system owner Cablevision Industries in 1996.

"Because of the system's large minority

population, the local authorities wanted some minority-ownership participation,"

Luftman said.

The transaction is subject to the city of

Philadelphia's franchise approval.

Traditionally, minority-owned companies have had difficulty

securing the necessary financial resources to bid for cable franchises.

"This is a major financial deal, so it's an

indication that we can do these types of large transactions," said Lois Wright,

president of Inner City. "We're very interested in expanding into other

markets."

Inner City is a subsidiary of Inner City Broadcasting

Corp., which owns and operates several urban-radio stations around the country. Headed by

civil-rights activist and lawyer Percy Sutton, the organization teamed up with Time Warner

in 1989 to form the QUICS partnership.

But Sutton said it's very difficult for minorities to

receive the necessary financing to buy systems outright. For now, the most effective way

is to create partnerships with MSOs such as Time Warner to gain access into cable-system

ownership.

"It requires so much capital to first purchase and

then operate a system -- the kind of capital that's not readily available to

minorities," said Larry Jarrett, general manager of QUICS.

Minority-owned systems were more prevalent in the late

1980s and early 1990s, with the advent of a minority-tax certificate that permitted

capital-gains deferral on the sale of media properties to a minority buyer. Congress,

however, eliminated the certificate in 1995. Since then, minority system ownership has

been on the decline.