Time Warner Rolls Out Cyber CSR in Memphis

Time Warner Communications in Memphis, Tenn., launched its

automated "SmartNet" interactive service last week, allowing customers to order

products without customer-service-representative interactions and, eventually, to

electronically pay for pay-per-view movies, monthly bills and other services.

Using CableData Inc.'s "Cyber CSR" billing

system as the framework, Time Warner is the first cable operator to directly link its

billing system to its Web site, executives said, while allowing for electronic commerce

and credit-card billing, too.

The new framework means that customers can click on a

SmartNet payment icon on Time Warner's new Web site to automatically transfer funds

through CableData's Cyber CSR billing system, which is connected to the Web site. The

payment-transfer component to SmartNet is expected to be in play this year.

"Customers can do business directly over their PCs

[personal computers] with our billing system," said Tom DeGloma, director of

management-information systems for Time Warner Communications' Mid-South division.

The arrangement in Memphis involves "our bank, our customers' banks and

CableData," DeGloma said.

SmartNet joins two other previous CableData software

modules, "SmartLink" and "SmartCall," to give Time Warner customers

the choice of patching through directly to the company's billing system or talking

with a CSR. SmartCall is currently routing 15 percent of customer calls directly to the

company's billing system, executives said.

Historically, Time Warner and CableData have offered no

more than a traditional billing procedure. With the launch of SmartNet, however, the two

companies have stepped up their move to interactive services "that position us for

electronic commerce," DeGloma said.

One reason why the Memphis system was chosen as the

SmartNet launch site is because the MSO's Road Runner high-speed-data service is

deployed there, DeGloma said.

"We've monitored the market test through our Road

Runner customers in Memphis. They've been the driving force, and SmartNet is the next

logical step," he added.

Although Road Runner is a separate service, many customers

are online, making Memphis a logical choice for the SmartNet launch. Access to SmartNet is

available with any Web browser. "We are a high-tech company, and we need to offer

high-tech choices to our customers," DeGloma added.

He noted that of 154,000 customers in the Memphis market,

103,000 homes are Road Runner- and SmartNet-ready, and the company's projection for

SmartNet customers is ambitious.

"We project that 100 percent of our Road Runner

customers will use the Web site and SmartNet, because they're already logged on, and

they can stay on 24 hours a day. We're trying to build something that's totally

interactive with our customers," DeGloma said.

Time Warner deployed the core CableData automation service

in 1995, to manage Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s 8600x, two-way converter box over a

fiber network that is nearly completed and that has the bandwidth to do cable and Road

Runner services at the same time.

Time Warner has now layered SmartCall and SmartNet around

the core SmartLink technology.

Once the MSO installed fiber in its Mid-South division,

Road Runner became a viable added service for the cable operator, and it opened a path for

deployment of interactive services such as SmartLink, SmartCall and now SmartNet, DeGloma

said.

SmartNet also allows customers to view movie previews via

Time Warner's new Web site. Said DeGloma: "Pay-per-view vendors recognize the

importance of this technology, and they will bring electronic feeds of future movie

promotions to the site, so that when customers visit the site, they'll see

full-motion video."

CableData considers the Memphis launch vital for the

company's future interactive-service business. "It's very important for us

to track this as a test case," said Bob McKenzie, vice president of marketing for

CableData, adding that the system was first deployed at Fundy Cable in Canada.

"This is cutting-edge and the channel of the future.

It's very leveragable to other MSOs, as well," he said.

McKenzie pointed to three key drivers that prompted

CableData's partnership with Time Warner's Memphis system: revenue, increased

operations efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"If a customer calls for a balance through the

Internet, SmartNet can include more movie and product promotions, so that the operational

efficiencies and revenues are expected to be greater. That's the next level,"

McKenzie said.

Once CableData assembles the necessary data generated from

the Memphis launch of SmartNet, its strategy is to deepen discussions with other MSOs and

to expand its Cyber CSR market.

Said McKenzie: "We are in discussions now with other

MSOs for 1998 rollouts. Our research tells us that more people are choosing to do business

over the Internet. So for that segment, they can interface with our system."

And SmartNet, concluded DeGloma, is the path that Time

Warner expects to lead it to revenue heaven, but not without some speed bumps.

"The complexity of this business is growing

exponentially, and this [SmartNet] is not a cheap system. It's taken lots of time to

develop, but we must have a service like this," he said.