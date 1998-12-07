Time Warner to Roll Out Local Weather
By Staff
Billerica, Mass. -- Time Warner Cable and Weather Services
International have agreed to develop a "sophisticated" local-weather service,
WSI said last Thursday.
Time Warner will begin testing WSI's "Weather by
Intellicast" service, which the company customizes for local systems, in one of its
largest systems early next year, WSI said.
Meteorologists from Time Warner's local-news channels
will present the forecasts on-camera.
"This combination of expertise from two industry
leaders will deliver to viewers the next generation of local-weather coverage on
television," said Kirk Varner, vice president of news services for Time Warner, in a
prepared statement.
WSI, based here, is a subsidiary of TASC Inc., a Litton
Industries company.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.