Time Warner to Roll Out Local Weather

Billerica, Mass. -- Time Warner Cable and Weather Services

International have agreed to develop a "sophisticated" local-weather service,

WSI said last Thursday.

Time Warner will begin testing WSI's "Weather by

Intellicast" service, which the company customizes for local systems, in one of its

largest systems early next year, WSI said.

Meteorologists from Time Warner's local-news channels

will present the forecasts on-camera.

"This combination of expertise from two industry

leaders will deliver to viewers the next generation of local-weather coverage on

television," said Kirk Varner, vice president of news services for Time Warner, in a

prepared statement.

WSI, based here, is a subsidiary of TASC Inc., a Litton

Industries company.