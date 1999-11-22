Time Warner Plows Cash Into Coverage

Time Warner Inc. revamped its policy of contributing to

political campaigns, opting to invest the cash in more political coverage by its print-

and cable-news operations.

The company said it will initiate a four-point program

aimed at supporting campaign-finance reform; eliminating "soft-money"

contributions, or the unregulated donations made to political parties; strengthening its

political-action committee; and enhancing the company's journalistic coverage of political

campaigns.

"The impact of unregulated soft money and the

prevalence of highly expensive, often negative advertising are increasingly distorting the

political process," Time Warner chairman Gerald Levin and president Richard Parsons

said in a joint statement.

Time Warner made $155,000 in soft-money contributions in

the first half of this year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, compared

with $471,000 for all of 1998.

CRP spokesman Larry Makinson said Time Warner isn't the

first major corporation to eliminate its soft-money fund -- General Motors Corp. was,

about a year ago -- and it is unlikely that a wave of large companies will follow Time

Warner's lead. "I don't think this means other media companies are going to do

this," he said.

Makinson added that although Time Warner has given soft

money -- it regularly ranks about No. 50among corporate donors -- most of its

contributions come from individual donations.

"This certainly isn't a dramatic turnaround on Time

Warner's part on what it gives [to political candidates]," Makinson said.

Time Warner said in a press release that the company will

closely monitor its PAC "to ensure that it is a model of how the system should

work."

However, according to company sources, that strategy most

likely will not change the amount of money the PAC contributes or which candidates will

get the cash.

The company said it would support campaign-finance reform

by giving money to organizations working on reform. The company earmarked $50,000 for the

Committee for Economic Development, a group of business executives who favor the

elimination of soft-money donations.

Time Warner's news operations will get roughly $2.6 million

for additional coverage, including $1 million to Time Inc. magazines and Cable News

Network for special campaign coverage entitled, "At Issue: Election 2000."

Also, regional news channels New York 1 News in New York

City; R/News in Rochester, N.Y.; Central Florida News 13 in Orlando, Fla.; Bay News 9 in

Tampa, Fla.; and Austin 8 News in Austin, Texas, will get an extra $1 million in total to

boost their coverage of local and congressional races.

Time magazine will get another $500,000 for a special

youth-oriented program involving Time for Kids to educate the next generation of

voters, and Warner Music Group will issue a $50,000 grant to Rock the Vote, the music

industry's youth voter-registration campaign.