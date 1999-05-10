Time Warner Offers HDTV in Tampa

It's not yet a mass-market offering, but Time Warner

Cable plans to launch high-definition television programming for its digital customers in

Tampa, Fla.

The MSO said that beginning later this year, it will

deliver Home Box Office's HDTV programming to upgraded areas in Tampa.

For the first time, Time Warner will use 256

quadrature-amplitude-modulation transport delivered to the TV set through

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. "Explorer 2000" set-top boxes incorporating additional

circuit boards for HDTV compatibility.

Jim Chiddix, Time Warner's chief technical officer,

said the QAM transport marks a significant advancement over the operator's interim

offering of HDTV to customers in its New York and Los Angeles markets using 8

vestigial-sideband modulation on a UHF-channel assignment.

"It's a terrible waste of spectrum, but it is a

way to get signals on so customers with HDTV sets can watch something," Chiddix said

of the VSB solution. "The next step is what we're doing in Tampa."

While the VSB-modulated signal is the only way owners of

first-generation HDTV sets could get HDTV programming, the "Explorer 2000HD" and

HDTV-capable set-tops planned by General Instrument Corp. and other vendors convert

cable's QAM signal to VSB.

That capability will eventually be integrated into the

television, but for now, Time Warner will order a small, undisclosed inventory of

HDTV-capable set-tops, which cost in the range of $1,000 apiece, to provision what it

expects to initially be limited demand from early-adopter customers.

The plans for deployment follow field tests in Tampa.

Chiddix said the MSO does not plan to impose any special surcharges on Tampa digital

subscribers who request HDTV set-tops.

"The idea at this point is just to get the ball

rolling," Chiddix said. "The volume is small, but it's strategic."

Like VSB transport, the current-generation Explorer 2000HD

is regarded as an interim solution because it does not yet address factors such as

copyright protection for digital programming.

Although the signal between the set-top and the HDTV set is

analog, Chiddix said, the movie industry still has concerns about unauthorized copying of

high-quality analog signals, making it unlikely that studios will allow pay-per-view sales

across that interface.

"That said, it's a perfectly workable near-term

solution for other types of signals, like HBO's," he added.

S-A expects an updated Explorer version by the end of this

year, incorporating an interface based on the IEEE 1394 "fire-wire" standard for

relaying digital signals from the set-top to the HDTV set, according to Bill Wall,

S-A's technical director for subscriber networks.

Vendors continue to work on point-of-deployment security

modules that will provide the digital copyright-protection capabilities that are necessary

for set-tops sold at retail, although the cable and consumer-electronics industries have

not finalized specifications for the POD.

Time Warner's limited expansion of its HDTV offerings

reflects the overall lack of HDTV programming and the modest consumer demand for expensive

TV sets.

Direct-broadcast satellite operators EchoStar

Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. have announced plans to offer HDTV-compatible

receivers later this year, but so far, they are limiting their HDTV availability to

equipment for showing HDTV programs at retail displays.