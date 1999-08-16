Time Warner Inherits Dayton Soap Drama

One week after Time Warner Cable's western Ohio

division took control of Dayton-area cable customers from MediaOne Group Inc., the

operator also inherited a passionate public-relations drama last Monday, when hundreds of

local soap-opera fans lost access to ABC's General Hospital and One Life to

Live.

Until Aug. 8, Time Warner and predecessor MediaOne had

carried two ABC affiliates -- WCPO-TV in Cincinnati and WDTN-TV in Dayton.

But when Time Warner upheld a MediaOne agreement to drop

WCPO earlier this month, the soap operas were dropped, too. In their afternoon time slots,

WDTN runs talk shows TheMontel Williams Show and TheMaury Povich

Show instead.

The Time Warner/MediaOne system swap had been set to close

in September, but it was completed about one month ahead of schedule.

The timing was an unfortunate coincidence, according to

Time Warner western Ohio division president Jerry DeGrazia. "In some ways, Time

Warner Cable is being blamed for this," he said.

MediaOne agreed to drop WCPO at the request of both the

Cincinnati and Dayton ABC affiliates, which agreed to vacate each other's markets,

DeGrazia said.

Cincinnati cable systems will remove the Dayton ABC

affiliate from their channel lineups in January, WCPO-TV general manager Bill Fee said.

The moves should increase local ratings for each of the stations, Fee added, because

out-of-market viewers are not included in those ratings.

WDTN-TV general manager David LaFrance said his station

asked to be moved from channel 2 to channel 9 on the Dayton cable system's lineup to

help combat "enormous reception problems."

DeGrazia explained that because the Dayton ABC affiliate

has such a strong off-air signal, it's almost impossible to shield a TV tuner from

interference when the station is carried "on channel" -- on cable channel 2 and

on channel 2 off-air.

Shopping channel QVC has taken over the channel-2 slot on

the Time Warner system. Because it's delivered by satellite, QVC does not pose

interference concerns, DeGrazia said. An additional public-access channel will take

QVC's former slot.

WDTN has contracts to run the talk shows in their specific

time slots for the next two years or so, and it cannot run the soap operas in their place.

LaFrance said he'd requested that the network allow WDTN to air the broadcasts

overnight on Fridays and Saturdays so local fans could tape them, but the network

declined.

ABC plans to launch a 24-hour soap-opera channel in

January, which would rebroadcast its top soap operas every night, but Time Warner has not

committed to carrying the new network.

"We are not planning any significant programming

changes in the Dayton area in the near future," DeGrazia said, adding that the

operator plans to begin a plant upgrade in mid-2000 that would open up channel capacity

over the next two to three years.

Like WCPO and WDTN, Time Warner has received numerous phone

calls from local soap-opera fans looking for shows that some have described as addictive.

The broadcasters suggested that Dayton cable customers use off-air antennas to access One

Life to Live or General Hospital from the Cincinnati stations.

"We've seen a major increase in local antenna

sales because local female viewers like to watch the soap operas that had been on channel

9," said Scott Siegel, president of local retailer Siegel Satellite Inc. He added

that some customers were "pretty upset" because they'd been getting

something free, and they now had to pay for antennas.

Siegel said that because most of his customers are urban

residents, they would not qualify for distant network signals over satellite, so he

hasn't recommended direct-broadcast satellite as an option for receiving the ABC

soaps.

A spokesman for DirecTV Inc. said last week that it has had

talks with Disney/ABC Cable Networks about its soap-opera channel, but it has not yet made

a carriage decision. EchoStar Communications Corp. has not announced plans for the

channel.

A spokesman for EchoStar's Dish Network said Dayton is

not yet on the list of local broadcast markets the company plans to offer via satellite

once Congress passes favorable legislation, although Cincinnati is a possible candidate.

Dayton-area residents can receive distant network-broadcast

signals via satellite only if given waivers from their local broadcasters. LaFrance said

WDTN would not grant waivers to viewers who can receive the station's signal over the

air, adding, "We believe strongly in local franchises."

DeGrazia said WDTN's signal is so strong that in many

cases, residents don't even need off-air antennas to pick up its signal.

In addition to complaints about the loss of soap operas,

WCPO has received calls from people who miss the local news from Cincinnati because

it's a larger market.

That's not unlike satellite subscribers who signed up

for distant network signals over the years even though they were served by their local

affiliates. Some chose to pay extra for the distant broadcast feeds either to time-shift

programming, to watch news from another market or to view TV shows that their local

affiliates chose not to carry.

Earlier this year, many satellite customers who had been

receiving distant network signals illegally had those signals turned off.

Time Warner serves about 180,000 customers in the Dayton

area. DeGrazia said that while the operator is "very sensitive" to the effect

that the channel move will have on its customers, it decided that the better picture

quality would benefit a greater number of its subscribers.

Time Warner has not communicated the reasons for dropping

WCPO directly with its customers through newsletters, DeGrazia said, adding that it will

wait to see how widespread the reaction is.

"Any time you place a service on a cable system, that

service is going to gain a following," he said, admitting that some of the customer

calls in recent weeks had been emotional.