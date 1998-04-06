Time Warner Group Wins S. Africa License

Johannesburg, South Africa -- The Independent Broadcasting

Authority (IBA) last week awarded the country's first commercial broadcast-television

license to Midi Television, a joint venture between South African labor-based

organizations and Time Warner Inc. of the United States.

Capturing the eight-year license in one of the last

untapped English-language TV markets is a significant achievement for Time Warner, which

has a 20 percent stake in the venture -- the maximum allowed to a foreign partner. Its CNN

unit will also benefit by extension, since the channel will provide programming for the

foreign news requirement on the new channel.

The new channel will compete with the South African

Broadcasting Corp.'s three broadcast channels, the M-Net pay TV service and the many

Multichoice satellite channels.

Midi was one of seven bidders vying for the license. The

field included several international players that had teamed up with South African

companies to bid. The contenders included Free to Air, which partnered with News

Corp.'s Fox Sports; Afrimedia; Station for the Nation, which had Kerry Packer's

Nine Network International on board; Island Television and Swedish partner Modern Times

Group; Community Television Network; and New Channel TV, which had teamed up with

France's TF1.

Hearings into the awarding of the new license began two

months ago, with the field of serious contenders narrowed down to five over the last

month, according to media analysts.

But the tender was expected to be a close contest between

Station for the Nation -- the bid put together by Thebe Investments, a local black-owned

company -- and Free to Air, which included Primedia, one of South Africa's biggest

media groups.

Some of the criteria used by the IBA to make its decision

included financial viability, skills transfer and the degree of control the investors

would provide to South Africa's previously disadvantaged communities. The authority

had also laid down strict operating parameters for the new channel, including a local

content quota of 20 percent by the third year of operation.

Analysts said they were surprised by the decision, noting

that if it had been made in terms of the best all around bid, the new terrestrial license

would have gone to Free to Air. But Midi's trade-union shareholding put it in a

strong position to draw the politically correct vote.

It is unclear at this stage whether the losing bidders will

take the matter to court. If they do, the IBA could be forced to repeat the entire bidding

process.