Time Warner Gets New NYC Franchise

New York -- Despite a last-minute effort by the City

Council to influence the process, Time Warner Cable signed a new 10-year franchise

agreement covering its 1.1 million subscribers here last week.

Legal representatives from the city's legislature

sought a temporary restraining order blocking the city's Franchise and Concession

Review Committee, which is controlled by Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, from approving the new

franchise.

The council contended that its own, five-year-old

franchise-authorization resolution violated state regulations because it gave the

legislature no say in franchise approval.

State Supreme Court Justice Lou York heard arguments on the

matter last Wednesday and signed the TRO, according to Robert Jacobs, senior vice

president, legal, regulatory and public affairs for Time Warner Cable's New York City

Cable group.

Lawyers for the FCRC then went to a State Supreme Court

Appellate Division judge, who modified the TRO.

Essentially, the appellate judge ruled that the FCRC could

approve the franchise, and the mayor could sign it, because any franchise agreement must

be approved by the state Public Service Commission anyway, Jacobs said.

The FCRC then voted for the franchise, and the mayor signed

it, Jacobs added.

Time Warner has four separate New York franchises, in

Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Cablevision Systems Corp. has about 480,000

subscribers in the Bronx and Brooklyn. That franchise is scheduled to expire in October,

as was Time Warner's.

Cablevision's negotiations with the city and with

local-access organizations lagged behind those of Time Warner, according to officials

involved in the process, and the FCRC did not vote on Cablevision's franchise last

week.

This could make Cablevision subject to modified franchise

terms being proposed by the City Council's Zoning and Franchises Subcommittee of the

Land Use Committee. The subcommittee was scheduled to vote on the modifications -- which

include limiting the franchise term to five years, instead of 10 -- last Thursday.

Cablevision officials did not return calls seeking comment.