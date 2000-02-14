Time Warner CLEC Has Big Plans

Time Warner Telecom Inc., media giant Time Warner

Inc.'s competitive-local-exchange-carrier unit, unveiled an aggressive expansion plan

last week to add eight to 12 new markets during the next two years.

The plan marks a substantial increase over the

company's previous rollout plans, fueled by a flood of new capital and increasing

customer demand for service.

"The expansion of our network is the result of

incredible customer demand for local bandwidth," Time Warner Telecom CEO Larissa

Herda said in a prepared statement. "Our local and regional fiber networks allow us

to offer customers any type of technology, product or solution in a fast, efficient and

highly reliable manner."

The first phase of the expansion will be funded through a

$400 million credit facility arranged by Chase Securities Inc.

Time Warner Telecom currently offers service in 21 markets.

The company had earlier announced plans to expand into Los Angeles and Orange County,

Calif.; Fayetteville, N.C.; and Dayton, Ohio, by the middle of this year.

Time Warner Telecom did not reveal the specific markets it

will tackle, but it said they would be comparable to areas like Atlanta; Chicago;

Minneapolis; Syracuse, N.Y.; and Columbia, S.C.

Spokesman Bob Meldrum said the company originally planned

to expand into five additional markets in the next two years, but it changed that strategy

as a result of increased customer interest.

"There is incredible customer demand for local

bandwidth," Meldrum said. "With that demand, we wanted to expand into other

markets."

In some cases, Meldrum said, the company's current

subscribers urged Time Warner Telecom to expand into specific markets where those

customers had satellite offices.

Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Inc. analyst W. Todd Scott

said the company is well positioned to take advantage of increased demand.

"They are one of the few that can satisfy that

[demand] on a local basis," Scott said. "It's just a high-quality team

providing a high-quality service."

Meldrum added that the new markets don't have to be

served by Time Warner Cable. The MSO currently has operations in 19 of the 21 markets

where Time Warner Telecom operates.

Time Warner Telecom, based in Littleton, Colo., focuses on

building local fiber networks to offer "last-mile" broadband data, Internet

access and voice for small, medium and large businesses.

The company reported $91.5 million in revenue in the fourth

quarter of 1999, up 128 percent from $40.1 million in the same period a year earlier. For

the year, total revenue was $268.8 million, up 121 percent.

The strong growth resulted from the company continuing to

capitalize on the high demand for bandwidth in all of its markets.

The company added 35,642 access lines during the quarter,

growing to a year-end total of 192,369. As of year-end, the company reported 5.3 million

voice-grade-equivalent circuits, up 933,500 in the quarter.

Fourth-quarter cash flow was $23 million, compared with a

cash loss of $2.8 million in the comparable 1998 period. For the year, cash flow was $37.8

million, versus a cash loss of $22.7 million in 1998.

The CLEC unit went public in May at $14 per share, raising

$289.8 million to pay debt and to fund expansion. Last Tuesday, its closing price was

$62.13. After the company's earnings report Feb. 9, its stock price shot up nearly 30

percent to $80.31 in morning trading.

Scott credited its strong results and expansion plans.

"They are essentially accelerating their business plan by 50 percent, and our

[cash-flow] projections for the year are going up a little bit," he said. "There

are no companies out there that can say that."