Time Warner CLEC Expands

Dallas -- Time Warner Telecom Inc. said last week that it

has begun signing up data, Internet and voice customers on its new 90-mile fiber network

here.

Initial customers include FundAmerica Capital, the

University of Dallas, Nils Sefeldt Volvo, Business Printing Service, Uni-Tel Inc. and

lawyer Jim Adler, the company said.

In November, Time Warner Telecom announced plans to connect

its fiber networks in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio with a 788-mile fiber

backbone, to be completed by midyear.

The CLEC offers service in 21 metropolitan areas, including

Memphis, Tenn.; Orlando and Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, N.C.;

Indianapolis; Milwaukee; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; northern New Jersey; Albany,

Binghamton, Manhattan and Rochester, N.Y.; San Diego; and Honolulu.

Service will be extended to Los Angeles and Orange County,

Calif.; Dayton, Ohio; and Fayetteville, N.C., next.