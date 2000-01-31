Time Warner CLEC Expands
By Staff
Dallas -- Time Warner Telecom Inc. said last week that it
has begun signing up data, Internet and voice customers on its new 90-mile fiber network
here.
Initial customers include FundAmerica Capital, the
University of Dallas, Nils Sefeldt Volvo, Business Printing Service, Uni-Tel Inc. and
lawyer Jim Adler, the company said.
In November, Time Warner Telecom announced plans to connect
its fiber networks in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio with a 788-mile fiber
backbone, to be completed by midyear.
The CLEC offers service in 21 metropolitan areas, including
Memphis, Tenn.; Orlando and Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, N.C.;
Indianapolis; Milwaukee; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; northern New Jersey; Albany,
Binghamton, Manhattan and Rochester, N.Y.; San Diego; and Honolulu.
Service will be extended to Los Angeles and Orange County,
Calif.; Dayton, Ohio; and Fayetteville, N.C., next.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.