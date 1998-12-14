Time Warner, CBS Ink HD Deal

Time Warner Cable and CBS Corp. last week showed there is

digital life without must-carry when they announced the industry's first digital

television carriage agreement.

CBS Corp. will deliver all digital signals from its 14

owned broadcast stations to any upgraded Time Warner Cable systems that overlap with those

markets. Time Warner also said it will make available certain CBS special events in high

definition even in non-upgraded areas.

The news was heralded by cable as well as broadcast

interests, which don't typically see eye-to-eye on digital television issues,

especially when it comes to government-mandated must-carry.

The deal between Time Warner and CBS is an indication that

"the marketplace is working," said Jim Ewalt, executive vice president of the

Cable Telecommunications Association (CATA). "We're glad to see the situation

has been resolved without government intervention."

While the National Association of Broadcasters called the

deal a positive first step, it still favors digital must-carry.

"It's 14 down, 1570 to go," said spokesman

John Earnhardt, referring to the number of other local broadcast stations planning to

convert from analog to digital.

It's not clear how soon other cable operators and

broadcasters will strike similar carriage deals of their own or if other MSOs will also

agree to pass through HDTV signals unaltered. Time Warner has agreed to pass through

digital signals from CBS in the 1080I (interlace) HDTV format.

"Time Warner has always been very progressive on

HDTV," said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

Association. "They respect their customers."

Shapiro added that although the carriage deal is a good

sign, "it doesn't mean the issue doesn't require government action."

The Federal Communications Commission has not yet

determined whether it will impose digital must-carry requirements on cable. The National

Cable Television Association is lobbying heavily against the idea.

A spokeswoman for Tele-Communications Inc. said the MSO is

waiting for industry standards on digital carriage agreements before it signs such deals.

In the meantime, TCI is setting up "swat teams" in each of its markets where

broadcasters have launched HDTV.

TCI technicians will make free service calls to install an

A/B switch for antenna service. The goal is to make sure customers who buy HDTV sets

"get the best signal they can without taxing the analog capacity for the rest of our

subscribers," the TCI spokeswoman said.

Because Time Warner is positioned with two-way,

750-megahertz networks in most of the metropolitan markets where it has signed digital

carriage agreements with CBS, problems of HDTV swallowing up precious cable spectrum -- an

issue boisterously raised by TCI chairman and CEO John Malone last spring -- are neatly

sidestepped.

James Chiddix, chief technical officer for Time Warner

Cable, said the carriage deal reinforces the benefits of the MSO's ongoing upgrade

strategy, now 70 percent complete.

"Frankly, we don't care" whether CBS opts

for standard definition multiplexes, 1080i or 720p [progressive] scan, or any other

format, Chiddix said.

As a first step, Time Warner will take the 8-VSB (vestigial

sideband) feed from a CBS station and assign it a UHF channel location on the cable plant.

At the home, the HDTV signal will pass through any residential set-top and be received

directly by the TV's tuner.

That's a short-term play that will be followed in the

first quarter of next year by HDTV-augmented digital set-tops made by Scientific-Atlanta

Inc. The boxes, announced by S-A in October, are pricey, at around $1,000 each.

That's O.K., said Chiddix, "because it's also a short-term play."

Since neither of those solutions resolves the issue of copy

protection, HDTV content developed by CBS will not be available on a pay-per-view basis

yet, Chiddix said.

Time Warner spokesman Mike Luftman said subscribers

won't be charged an additional fee to access the initial CBS HDTV signals, as long as

they already use an advanced analog set-top box. If not, the only additional charge will

be the monthly set-top rental fee for a new digital box.

The HDTV service is available now in about 50 percent of

Time Warner's New York system. The other markets where there is a large overlap

between Time Warner systems and CBS-owned stations include Los Angeles and Houston.

Luftman said Time Warner has some small operations in the Philadelphia market as well, and

will see that the HDTV signals are distributed there.

Luftman said he doesn't expect the systems to devote a

lot of communications effort to promote the initial HDTV launch because there are so few

HDTV sets available today.

In systems that have not yet been upgraded but are still

located in markets with CBS-owned stations, Time Warner will open its analog bandwidth up

to select National Football League games and other special events that CBS plans to

broadcast in high-definition.

In those non-upgraded areas, Luftman said, Time Warner

would have to pre-empt one channel -- most likely a barker channel or PPV feed -- to make

room for the HDTV event.

"We really need to do what we can to get this new

technology jumpstarted," said Luftman. "The quality of the audio and the video

is so high, it really transforms the viewing experience. It will ultimately win out

in the marketplace."