Time Warner Cable in Queens to Drop Country Music Television
By Staff
New York -- Time Warner Cable in Queens and Queens Inner
Unity Cable System are dropping Country Music Television, which has part-time carriage,
effective Feb. 13.
CMT, part of CBS Cable, has shared space on channel 40 in
Queens with the Prevue Channel, by being carried on a portion of Prevue's screen, a CMT
spokeswoman said.
QUICS is in about 100,000 homes, but officials didn't have
a precise subscriber count for Time Warner itself in the borough. CMT is still carried in
New York City by Cablevision in Brooklyn, which reaches 384,000 homes.
Another CBS Cable network that features country-music
videos, The Nashville Network, is also impacted by the Febuary changes in Queens. TNN will
be moved down the lineup to channel 72 from 43, where MSNBC will move from its current
channel 54.
In other channel changes in the borough, American Movie
Classics will go to channel 54 from 46 to make way for Fox News Channel, which is moving
up from 72, TNN's new slot.
