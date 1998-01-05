Time Warner and Jackson, Miss., Reach Impasse

Time Warner Cable and the city of Jackson, Miss., have

reached an impasse after three years of talks on a new franchise for the MSO's local,

43,000-subscriber system.

The result was a recent 4-2 vote by the Jackson City

Council to reject a formal 12-year franchise proposal submitted by Capitol Cablevision, a

Time Warner subsidiary.

However, the City Council left open the possibility for

informal negotiations to continue.

Talks stalled after the city demanded that 20 percent of

the contracts involved in a $50 million upgrade of the system go to local minority

businesses. Moreover, it wants ownership of an institutional network (I-net) linking 18

municipal buildings, along with 16 PEG-access (public, educational and government)

channels.

Capitol, which has been operating under extensions since

its franchise expired earlier this year, has asked Mayor Harvey Johnson Jr. to take charge

of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Time Warner has launched an advertising campaign

aimed at alerting its customers to 'what we're being asked to do that they will

ultimately have to pay for.'

'We regret being put in the position to take our

renewal efforts public, but demands and stonewalling have gotten out of hand,' said

Capitol president Steve McMahon, in a prepared statement.

City officials did not return repeated calls for comment.

Apart from wanting 20 percent of Time Warner's

contracts for minority businesses, the city also wants a list detailing which area

businesses would be eligible, said Frances Smith, Capitol's public-affairs officer.

'The hidden agenda is that the contracts are supposed

to go to friends of the City Council,' Smith said.

Moreover, the city wants the company to build, then turn

over, an I-net, but it does not want the cost to appear as a separate line item on

customer bills.

Smith said Time Warner is willing to build the network and

to allow the city unrestricted use. However, the operator refuses to turn the network over

to the city, which Time Warner believes wants to use it for commercial purposes.

'We feel like they're going to sell time on it --

like they're going to turn it into a business for themselves,' she said.

In its proposal, the city also wants 16 PEG-access channels

-- six analog and 10 additional digital channels when Time Warner activates its digital

spectrum.

Smith said Capitol's ad campaign, which produced

hundreds of telephone calls to the mayor's office, is designed to explain why

Jackson's system has not been rebuilt to offer the same number of channels being

delivered to surrounding communities.

'We're not going to start the upgrade until we

have a renewed franchise,' Smith said. 'It's ridiculous. We have a great

proposal on the table. But whatever we do, it's not enough. It's more, more,

more, and none of it for our customers.'

However, Smith said the city's rejection of

Capitol's proposal was the result of bad advice from local officials who believe that

the city's demands are 'common.'

'They still can't understand that what they did

will trigger the administrative-hearing process contained in the 1984 Cable Act, which

means that this could end up in court,' she said. 'We're going to do

whatever it takes. And we're confident that -- with our proposal -- we'll win in

court.'