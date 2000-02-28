TI Touts Speedy New Multimedia Chips

Texas Instruments Inc. said last week that it has

introduced the world's fastest and lowest-power digital-signal processors, which are

expected to provide real-time speed and power efficiency for personal wireless multimedia

Internet appliances.

The chip maker said it hopes the DSPs will gain favor with

cable operators, too, once the use of Internet protocol-voice applications are more

widespread.

TI also said last week that Ericsson Inc.'s latest

residential broadband-modem products will feature TI's DSP-based remote-terminal

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line chip sets.

The first of the new DSPs, the "TMS320C64x," will

be 10 times faster than today's fastest DSP, and it will be able to operate at speeds of

up to 1.1 gigahertz and to compute nearly 9 billion instructions per second, according to

TI.

The second DSP requires only 15 percent of the power of the

best available today. It is targeted toward Internet appliances that will combine voice,

video and data into products such as portable phones, digital music players and digital

cameras, with constant online links to the Internet.

The power in the new DSPs is in so-called cores, meaning

multiple chips will be available from each core.

TI will begin shipping the first devices in the second

quarter. The products will be available to consumers one year later.

"Today, the DSPs folks are using are being pushed

pretty close to their limits based on some of the current specifications from the

cable operators," TI worldwide marketing manager Tom Vial said. "If they

continue to evolve those specifications, the '55X' will allow our customers to keep up.

Basically, it will allow us to continue to advance voice and application. It will also

allow us to introduce new applications and a new level of services on top of those

applications."

Michael Harris, an analyst at Phoenix-based Kinetic

Strategies Inc., said the launch of TI's new products will heat up the company's war with

Broadcom Corp., also a provider of solutions that enable broadband digital transmission of

voice, data and video content.

"The power consumption of the chip set becomes vitally

important to meet targets," Harris said. Both companies are "trying to solve the

same problem from different perspectives. The key thing is to build on platforms to first

minimize their costs."

Vial said TI is prepared to go head-to-head with Broadcom

and other competitors in the cable-modem market.

"None of our competitors to date can demonstrate being

a system where they provide the complete solution -- all of the software and all of the

silicon. This shows that we've got a head start We need to continue to push

Broadcom out of some of their entrenched positions as the incumbent."

The introduction of the new DSPs means consumers will have

a greater choice in their local phone service, Vial said.

"This is the first time in history that there are true

independent sources for local wireline phone service. The level of service goes up and the

cost goes down," he added.

Vial said he does not expect the cost of cable modems to

increase. With the new products, however, TI will be able to "provide more DSPs to

whole new classes of applications that will be invented and deployed."

Mike Hames, vice president and manager of worldwide DSPs

for TI, said, "These are the chips Dick Tracy has been waiting for to power his

wristwatch. Now he'll not only make a wireless call, he'll also access the Internet to

check his stocks, run a personal electrocardiogram and e-mail it to his doctor, send a

digital photo of a suspect to the police station, all while listening to music downloaded

from the Web."

The programmable DSP market is expected to grow from $4

billion in 1999 to more than $13 billion in 2003, according to TI. The company holds a 48

percent market share in the industry.